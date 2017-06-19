The Sun News
Home / Cover / Destabilizing Osinbajo is real target of Igbo eviction order – IPOB elders

Destabilizing Osinbajo is real target of Igbo eviction order – IPOB elders

— 19th June 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra has said that the real target of the eviction order on the Igbo from the north is Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

A statement issued by the body after its meeting in Owerri but made available in Asaba noted that: “Destabilization of the Acting Presidency of Yemi Osinbajo seems the immediate objective of the outrage at Arewa House. Anyone familiar with the influence of Al Maghili’s The Obligations of the Prince (same as Machiavelli’s) on caliphate politics will recognize that bringing the Igbo into the equation is, more likely, a smokescreen, which nevertheless is very serious indeed.

“The Fulani should be held responsible for whatever happens to the people of the South-South and South-East regions as a consequence of the eviction notice issued by a Coalition of Arewa Youths.

Coalition of Arewa Youths, backed by the Northern Elders’ Forum had on June 6, issued an ultimatum for all Igbo citizens resident in Northern Nigeria to quit the region on or before October 1, 2017.

Describing the ultimatum as bizarre, the Council of Elders of IPOB said the idea originated from the Fulani in the north and dissociated the people of the Middle Belt and Borno from the quit notice.

“The Council of Elders of IPOB holds the Fulani responsible for the threat, as Hausa are underdogs in the so-called Hausa-Fulani society. We hold the Fulani accountable for whatever happens to the peoples of the South-East and South-South of Nigeria as a consequence of that threat.

“Like in 1966 they will have no way of distinguishing others from Igbo, which is why all were subjected to the pogrom then. In 1966, it was marauding Hausa-Fulani, mostly, that organized the killing of easterners in Maiduguri and the Middle Belt,” a communique issued at the end of the council’s meeting read.

Although, the meeting was held at Owerri in Imo State under the chairmanship of Col. Joe Achuzia, a civil war veteran, the communique he co-signed with the secretary, Professor Chidi Osuagwu was made available to Daily Sun yesterday in Asaba.

The communique stated that with experience of 1966, the eviction threat should be taken seriously as anything can happen in a state of confusion, adding: “it takes only a determined mob to create mayhem. Moreover people with feudalist mindset are by nature self-obsessed; narcissistic, at the expense of others.”

While welcoming the condemnation of the ultimatum by the Northern Governors’ Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum among others, the IPOB elders noted with dismay that such action did not constrain the youths from repeating their threat two days later.

“The use of Arewa House as the venue for issuing the threat carries added significance as ordinary rabble-rousing youths; who are not scions of the Fulani oligarchy, cannot have easy access to such a historically important venue for such nefarious activity over the time frame involved.

“The long term aim of the people behind this is to, through divide-and-rule tactics, isolate Igbo and project Ndigbo as the ‘Problem of Nigeria’. A national scapegoat, who should either succumb to intimidation, blackmail, internal colonialism or be mobbed like in 1966 – 1970. Yet Igbo are no problem to Nigerian neigbhours as Fulani, with their weaponisedcows, are to neigbhours across West Africa,” the communique read.

 




Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
