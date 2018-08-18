– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - My designs are simple but classy – Fafowora
18th August 2018 - How I became Edo governor, APC national chairman – Oyegun
18th August 2018 - Why some men suddenly pull away
18th August 2018 - Finding the right moisturizer for your skin type
18th August 2018 - How sudden cardiac arrest kills faster
18th August 2018 - I suspect my wife, she’s too active!
18th August 2018 - If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you
18th August 2018 - NASS: A season of anomie
18th August 2018 - ‘If only you were here’
18th August 2018 - Things good men don’t do in relationships
Home / Effect / My designs are simple but classy – Fafowora
CLASSY

My designs are simple but classy – Fafowora

— 18th August 2018

“Just like the other ‘Hallero’ brands, our new outlet will showcase simple and classy pieces with full attention paid to details.”

Agatha Emeadi

Fifteen years into creating quality fashion designs, Alero Fafowora has paved way for a new generation of designers by constantly producing stunning and unique outfits.

READ ALSO: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her apartment

The increase of her clientele satisfaction is part of the reason why she is set to open another outlet in Lekki soon.

And with the growth of the fashion industry into an enviable height, proving her worth as a dynamic bespoke designer, she is the creative director of ‘Hallero’ brand, a trademark she has grown over the years.

On what to expect from the new collections, Fafowora said: “Fashion lovers who understand what it means to put pieces together and follow trends will be excited to see new designs, great work of creativity, and technical elegance in every piece from Hallero.”

READ ALSO: Joy Isi Bewaji: Creativity has no gender

She said they would see different arrays of ready to wear tops, bou-bou, defined skirts, and red carpet pieces made from various fabrics.

She said: “I have experienced fashion with great attention because I started sewing at a young age of 7. Nothing really inspired me into the world of fashion; rather, it is a natural thing and more of a passion for me; though I learnt a lot from my late grandmother, Mrs. Modupe Oninkan.

“Just like the other ‘Hallero’ brands, our new outlet will showcase simple and classy pieces with full attention paid to details. Every piece from the new store promises to stand the wearer out; we have been in business and have built a brand over the years; but we are not there yet.

“I am ready to give the opening my best and satisfy my numerous clients over the years because I am fulfilled doing what I am doing and making a living out of it. I am a creative person and there is nothing I cannot do as a creative designer. I have a passion for putting things together naturally.

READ ALSO: My challenges making clothes for CEOs – Collins Onyemali, CEO Designers

“In fact, my other business would be to own a mall where all my businesses would come together because I am naturally an active person who believe in what I do. There is nothing a man can do that I cannot do, and that quality and strength in me have paved the way of success for me as a woman.” She said. Fafowora studied Fashion and designs from Yaba College of Technology, and London College of fashion, hence, was prepared for the industry.

She said: “I can create anything from anything around me and have mentored most young designers who are both here and resident in foreign countries now.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WAKU - BENUE PEOPLE

Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku

— 18th August 2018

If Governor Ortom speaks out in defence and in the interest of Benue people, I don’t see any reason why he should be persecuted by the federal government. Outspoken chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Senator Joseph Waku has fired back at Abubakar Tsav who accused him of bias on the political crisis rocking their…

  • ORTOM AS FAILURE SAYS TSAV

    Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav

    — 18th August 2018

    Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has been described as a failure. Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav made the assertion while reacting to the interview granted Saturday Sun penultimate week by Senator JKN Waku on the political crisis rocking their state. He spoke to TUNDE THOMAS. You claimed that Senator Waku…

  • ABOYEJI

    Why we block Lagos roads – Aboyeji, Tanker Drivers boss

    — 18th August 2018

    When these containers block tanker drivers, will our members climb over them to go into the tank farms? • 40 tank farms in Apapa is a bomb waiting to explode Nigerians have been told to hold the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA responsible for the gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway and other places in Lagos State as…

  • ANGO - REPLACEMENT

    Why North is shopping for Buhari’s replacement – Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chairman, Northern Elders Forum

    — 18th August 2018

    I have one vote. My one vote will go towards finding a replacement. Nigerians will decide whether somebody else will be the president. Outspoken Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi has opened up on why the North is searching for a strong candidate that can replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019…

  • PREGNANT

    SACRILEGE!

    — 18th August 2018

    “I almost fainted when I read the text. It was my daughter telling him ‘mummy has discovered I’m pregnant and you know the baby is your own, what do we do?’” – Mother and her 2 teenage twin daughters pregnant for one man Linus Oota Life has become a conundrum for Janet Agbazu, 45 and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share