My designs are simple but classy – Fafowora

“Just like the other ‘Hallero’ brands, our new outlet will showcase simple and classy pieces with full attention paid to details.”

Agatha Emeadi

Fifteen years into creating quality fashion designs, Alero Fafowora has paved way for a new generation of designers by constantly producing stunning and unique outfits.

The increase of her clientele satisfaction is part of the reason why she is set to open another outlet in Lekki soon.

And with the growth of the fashion industry into an enviable height, proving her worth as a dynamic bespoke designer, she is the creative director of ‘Hallero’ brand, a trademark she has grown over the years.

On what to expect from the new collections, Fafowora said: “Fashion lovers who understand what it means to put pieces together and follow trends will be excited to see new designs, great work of creativity, and technical elegance in every piece from Hallero.”

She said they would see different arrays of ready to wear tops, bou-bou, defined skirts, and red carpet pieces made from various fabrics.

She said: “I have experienced fashion with great attention because I started sewing at a young age of 7. Nothing really inspired me into the world of fashion; rather, it is a natural thing and more of a passion for me; though I learnt a lot from my late grandmother, Mrs. Modupe Oninkan.