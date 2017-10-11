The Sun News
Home / Sports / Deserved rest!

Deserved rest!

— 11th October 2017

Mikel, Ighalo out of Algeria tie

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja 

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has revealed that his captain, John Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo and other players plying their football in the Chinese league may not be invited when the Eagles confront the Desert Warriors of Algeria in the FIFA World Cup encounter next month.

Answering questions from Daily Sunsports, the Eagles chief tactician noted that he was mindful of the ranking of the team ahead of the December 1 World Cup draw.

He maintained that though the game is important to the team and himself to set record as a team that qualified for the World Cup without losing any match, he also want to use the game to test the reliability of other players like John Ogu and Hull City defender, Ola Aina.

Asked if he is considering resting some players for the encounter, Rohr said: “Well, it is a possibility to use the opportunity to see some of the players we have not seen so much about. We have players like John Ogu, Nwakeme, Ola Aina, among others. It will be good to use the game to look at them, but we are also conscious of FIFA ranking for the draw of December 1.

“Resting some players is a possibility, but we are also looking at the possibility of their finishing the qualifiers without losing a match. It would be wonderful to play six matches without losing any. I still want to have the key players in this game because we want to finish well.

“The China-based players have matches on November 4 and what it means is that they don’t have two weeks as they had against Cameroon.

“I am thinking that the trip would be long for them and time very short to recover for the tie against Algeria, we don’t want to take any risk of injury with the players,” he said.

The German tactician revealed that he was targeting an international friendly with Tunisia after the game against Algeria to have an opportunity of seeing other players he has not seen ahead of the mundial.

