The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun
1st March 2018 - Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss’ assumption of office
1st March 2018 - NPFL: Plateau United bounces back as Akwa lose to Lobi
1st March 2018 - Arsenal announces £58.4m profit from summer transfer
1st March 2018 - FG honours Para Powerlifting, Badminton champions
1st March 2018 - Juve into fourth successive Cup final
1st March 2018 - Gov Emmanuel to grace Akwa Ibom Youth Sports Festival’s draw today
1st March 2018 - No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows
1st March 2018 - Ambode commissions Coca-Cola ultra-modern sports centre
1st March 2018 - Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, joins the China train
Home / Cover / National / Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun

Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun

— 1st March 2018

Environmental activist who made history by travelling from London to Nigerian, as well as Nigeria to London by road, Chief Newton Jibunoh, will, from today, write for The Sun, Nigeria’s Voice of the Nation.
Chief Jibunoh, an engineer, with specialty in soil mechanic and founder of a non-governmental organisation, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), will, in his column which will run on Thursday, bring to bear his vast knowledge in a variety issues.
The 80-year-old activist, who is also an arts enthusiast, will be remembered for his exploration, with his crossing of the world’s largest desert, alone, on two occasions, and the third time with a group.
Jinunoh, who founded Didi Museum, crossed the Sahara, from Europe to Nigeria, the first time, in 1966, as a youth adventurer.
The second time he successfully embarked on the journey, from Nigeria to Europe, in 2000, as an environmental crusader, in his attempt to create awareness on desertification and environmental degradation in Sub-Saharan Africa.
On the third occasion, in 2008, he crossed the Sahara, in a 60-day expedition with a group of four, also to create awareness on “effects of desertification on desert dwellers, global warming and climate change.”
Speaking on his adventures, Jibunoh once told the CNN: “The Sahara was the largest desert in the world and very active. So I decided to explore it.”
On his experiences driving through the desert, he also said: “Driving from Europe all the way across the Sahara, you must be ready to die.”
Born on January 1, 1938, Jibunoh studied Building and Civil Engineering in London, where he found himself among “astrologists who were sent into space,” he stated. The astrologists’ journey to space fired Jibunoh’s zeal of adventurism as, according to him, “I decided to make an impact on my own. So, when it was time to return to Nigeria, I promised to do something that would remind me of being in that school. I decided to drive from London to Lagos in 1966.
“Each time, I got to various embassies, some of them told me it was impossible. Some reminded me of a number of people who had died in the process, so, it became a challenge. I didn’t believe that I was going to die while doing things that would bring innovation into the lives of Nigerians. So, I was able to conquer that fear. I had the fear of trying new things, going into unknown places and breaking barriers and crossing over to new territories.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun

— 1st March 2018

Environmental activist who made history by travelling from London to Nigerian, as well as Nigeria to London by road, Chief Newton Jibunoh, will, from today, write for The Sun, Nigeria’s Voice of the Nation. Chief Jibunoh, an engineer, with specialty in soil mechanic and founder of a non-governmental organisation, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), will,…

  • Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss’ assumption of office

    — 1st March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate has set machinery in motion to investigate allegations of double registration levelled against Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. Similarly, Senate has asked its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged resumption of the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC),…

  • NPFL: Plateau United bounces back as Akwa lose to Lobi

    — 1st March 2018

    Monica Iheakam A lone goal from Chizoba Amaefule was all Plateau United needed to dislodge Kano Pillars from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top spot. Amaefule’s 77th minute strike against Enugu Rangers in the rescheduled match day nine fixture in Jos secured the top position for the league title holders. The Jos Club tutored…

  • Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather

    — 1st March 2018

    Experts explain what you may not know about this respiratory infection Ogechukwu Agwu Pneumonia, a respiratory infection that inflames the air sac, affects the lungs. Indeed, both lungs could be affected, depending on the severity. The infections could be bacterial, viral or fungal. To say the lease, it is a deadly disease, especially for children…

  • Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

    — 1st March 2018

    A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share