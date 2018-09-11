Desert encroachment’ll destroy future generations – Onu

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said there would be nothing to present to the future generations if desert encroachment is not fought.

Onu, while declaring open, the inception workshop on Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) for climate change mitigation and adaptation, in Abuja, also tasked the National Steering Committee on Technology Needs Assessment on climate change to come out with practicable solutions that would combat the challenges of desert and coastal encroachment in Nigeria.

He noted that “The major importance of the workshop is to therefore achieve all aims, and with proper assessment of the situation, develop a roadmap that will help in proper confrontation of this climate problem”.

“Climate change is not something to fear, rather we should confront it and utilise all science, technology and innovation applications to create opportunities for economic and social development.”

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Bitrus Nabasu, said the workshop would also support future investments, remove barriers and contribute to the diffusion of high priority technologies throughout key sectors of the national economy.

Representative of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Dr. Reuben Bamidele, said UNIDO would be available to provide support to the Nigerian government during the Technology Needs assessment process and in developing roadmap and strategy for climate change technology management.