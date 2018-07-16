Desert encroachment :  Kebbi govt, FUBK kicks off tree planting

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Government and the management of the Federal University , Birnin-Kebbi,Kebbi State has flag – off tree planting exercise in the state to prevent encroachment of desert and deforestation.

The exercise which was flag – off on Monday by Vice- Chancellor of the University,Professor Bello Bala Sheu , Kebbi State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Musa Hassan Kalgo was witnessed by other stakeholders in state.

Speaking after the tree planting, the Commissioner who commended the efforts of the institution on it initiative to introduce tree planting ,described it as an important service to the humanity.

Kalgo disclosed that ” the State Government had also lined up activities to protect forest and environment which include cleaning and elimination of garbage, polythene bags in different waterways so as to prevent flooding in the State”.

He urged the authorities of the University to continue to inculcate the spirit of tree planting in the host community in order to avert the occurrence of flooding and other environmental hazards in the State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bello Bala Shehu stressed the importance of tree planting, describing it as crucial aspect of human life which should be embraced by all and sundry.

He said apart from beautifying the environment, planting trees would improve human being health, prevention of desert encroachment and global warming.

The Vice- Chancellor noted that ” it is the human being that determined how to live comfortably. Planting trees in our surroundings will makes the environment conducive for all of us”,he said.