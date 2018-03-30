BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jubril is dead

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Deputy Majority Leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jubril, an APC member who represented Lokoja/Koto Constituency, has died in the early hours of this Friday morning, March 30.

Jubril had been serving a third term in the House of Representatives and was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House Assembly between 2003- 2005.

According to a family source, Jibril died in the early hours of Friday in an hospital at Abuja after suffering from a protracted illness.

Hon. Jubril was highly loved by his people, was a formidable political leader in Lokoja/ Kotonkarfi axis who had a large following and was a dominant figure since about 10 years on.

A renowned architect, Jubril was a lecturer at a tertiary institution in Niger State before he ventured into electoral politics.

His remains will be buried later today at his hometown, Lokoja, according to Muslim rites.

He was 58 years old.