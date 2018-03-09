Depression inspired my new single, Ebube -John Agoha

Secular musician turned-gospel singer, Agoha John, has released a new single entitled, Ebube, which he says was inspired by depression.

Recalling the events that led to the birth of the song, the Edo State-born singer said: “You know we all go through challenging times that could test our faith but God also uses such moments to inspire us. I was at home one evening and was so depressed and thinking about my life when the inspiration for my latest single, Ebube came along.”

Agoha stated further: “Currently, the song is doing well on radio and people have been asking, ‘when will it drop online?’ That is why I am dropping it now. I am dropping singles now because my album is not yet ready; its title is ‘Songs From the Future’. By the grace of God, the album will drop this year. I did not leave secular music because of money. I was called to sing for God and that is what I am doing. Ever since I became a gospel singer, my life has moved from glory to glory.”