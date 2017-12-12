Deposition threat affront to Ibadan people, says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has described the threat of 21 new Ibadan kings to recommend him for removal as an affront to the people of Ibadan.

The Ibadan Council of Obas on Monday issued a 21-day deposition notice to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, accusing him of acts unbecoming of his office as the paramount ruler of the ancient town.

But a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by the monarch’s spokesman, Mr Adeola Oloko, quoted him as saying that the Oba-in-Council was unknown to the Oyo State Chieftaincy Laws.

Adetunji expressed surprise that a group of educated individuals such as the high chiefs could resort to illegality by commenting on a matter before the court.

The Olubadan argued that the Oba-in-Council, which comprises high chiefs and the Olubadan, remains an advisory council with no force of law, customs and traditions backing it.

He said that the baales whom the high chiefs have added to themselves to become 21 were also not members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The traditional ruler said as the prescribed and appointing authority, he could promote or peg the promotion of an high chief as long as he wishes.

He, however, added that he did not contemplate any such decision as he does not see himself as an absolute monarch.

Adetunji also said that there was no time that the embattled high chiefs were barred from attending palace activities, adding that they were the ones who rejected palace invitation.

The monarch expressed delight that inspite of their absence from official palace activities, the Olubadan had been exercising his duties without let or hindrance.

“By custom and tradition, no Olubadan has been recommended for removal from office by any high chief or group of high chiefs at any time and my own reign will not be an exception.

“At least, we have received applications from families of about four of the embattled high chiefs asking for their immediate replacement.

“But, like a prodigal son, we hope that they would sooner than later renounce the unrecognised crowns and return to the warm embrace of their father as the palace door is perpetually open.

“The high chiefs are hereby advised to emulate high chiefs in other places who are not wearing crowns but still earn respect of their people for peace and progress to reign supreme in the land,’’ Adetunji said.

