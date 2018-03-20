The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Benue LG workers protest removal of names from payrolls
20th March 2018 - Dapchi Abductions: Defence HQ skewers Amnesty International, says no advance warning on attacks
20th March 2018 - Delta Assembly moves to curb drug abuse in the state
20th March 2018 - Deport all alien herdsmen from Nigeria, Northern church group says
20th March 2018 - FG, ‎estate developers brainstorm on affordable housing
20th March 2018 - Igbo group lauds IGP Idris for withdrawing policemen attached to VIPs, others
20th March 2018 - Enugu NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi for second term, harps on LG autonomy
20th March 2018 - Rivers LG poll: RSIEC seeks divine intervention
20th March 2018 - Araraume set to dump APC
20th March 2018 - North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum
Home / Cover / National / Deport all alien herdsmen from Nigeria, Northern church group says

Deport all alien herdsmen from Nigeria, Northern church group says

— 20th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The head of Tarayer Ekklesiyoyin Kiristi A Nigeria, (TEKAN) a conglomeration of Churches in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Caleb Ahima, has urged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to identify and deport all Fulani herdsmen who migrated illegally into the country to avert further killings of farmers.

Rev. Ahima disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists after an emergency meeting of Christian leaders at the TEKAN headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

He urged the Federal Government to retrieve arms and ammunitions in possession of all persons irrespective of ethnicity or religion in the country, and to arrest herdsmen who are attacking rural communities, particularly in the middlebelt of the country.

“TEKAN observed that the Federal Government has admitted that some of the criminals killing Nigerians are illegal aliens to Nigeria. TEKAN calls on Federal Government to deport all such persons, particularly herdsmen who migrated illegally into Nigeria.” the Reverend stated.

“TEKAN calls on the Federal Government to rehabilitate and resettle all IDPs to their respective home lands. The Federal Government should ensure that all arms are retrieved from all persons who are not parts of the Nigerian Police Force. Arms should not be retrieved from few while others still keep and use theirs.”

He said TEKAN mourns daily as it has been burying its members who were violently killed by Fulani herdsmen, expressing disappointment in the handling of the crisis by the Buhari administration.

He condemned in totality the kidnapping of the female students of the Dapchi Secondary School and urged government to ensure the girls regain their freedom.

The Reverend stressed that the Federal Government should also do everything possible to recover the other Chibok Girls still in the hands of their captors, saving their parents from their present trauma.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th March 2018 at 6:33 pm
    Reply

    The said Church of Northern Nigeria are collaborators of the enemy. They are in line with the enemy telling us the ignorant fools of 21st century world that we do not know whom is behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives, for whom this territory natives are being attacked and killed for, the reason. The Sword decides if this generation natives are that ignorant fools of 21st century world or not. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue LG workers protest removal of names from payrolls

— 20th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 employees of local government councils in Benue State, whose names were recently removed from the local government pay vouchers, have staged a peaceful protest to the state’s House of Assembly to demand a correction of that anomaly. The protesters, who bore placards some of which read, ‘We are Not Ghost…

  • Dapchi Abductions: Defence HQ skewers Amnesty International, says no advance warning on attacks

    — 20th March 2018

      Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the armed forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi town by Boko Haram terrorists just before they eventually abducted female students of Government Girls’ Secondary Technical College. Amnesty International, in its report issued Monday, had faulted the Nigerian…

  • Delta Assembly moves to curb drug abuse in the state

    — 20th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State House of Assembly has expressed worry over the growing trend of abuse of narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances in the state. The House, at its plenary on Tuesday, adopted a resolution calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to put anti-drug abuse strategies in place to address the worrying trend. Specifically, the House…

  • Deport all alien herdsmen from Nigeria, Northern church group says

    — 20th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The head of Tarayer Ekklesiyoyin Kiristi A Nigeria, (TEKAN) a conglomeration of Churches in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Caleb Ahima, has urged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to identify and deport all Fulani herdsmen who migrated illegally into the country to avert further killings of farmers. Rev. Ahima disclosed this on Tuesday while…

  • FG, ‎estate developers brainstorm on affordable housing

    — 20th March 2018

    Fred Itua and Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government and Real Estates Developers of Nigeria (REDAN), on Tuesday, in Abuja, brainstormed on how to develop affordable houses for Nigerians. Declaring a workshop for real estate developers, with the theme ‘Enhancing Real Estates Development Through Collaborative Effort open, Minister of State (2) for  Power, Works and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share