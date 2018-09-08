Deplorable state of Enugu Airport

What the Enugu Airport needs now is a comprehensive repair of its facilities. We strongly believe that the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, should make a difference. The rehabilitation of the nation’s aviation facilities must be undertaken in phases, with the international airports given priority. The Enugu Airport, together with those in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano fall into this category. Many of these airports still lack basic facilities like adequate runways, tarmacs and lighting systems as was highlighted by the South East governors. The Abuja Airport had to be shutdown not too long ago to undertake a rehabilitation of its runway. Work on the proposed second runway is yet to commence.

Government must show commitment and provide the enabling environment for other stakeholders to operate maximally in the aviation industry. The frequent policy somersaults, backed by a lack of honesty of purpose, have terribly undermined our aviation sector over the years. It must address the rot in the sector. Government must repair the facilities at the airport and be mindful of the widely held perception in the South East of a deliberate policy to neglect the zone in terms of infrastructure and do something positive to change the story. We welcome the reported Federal Government’s plans to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation of the runway of Enugu Airport and urge it to do so without further delay.