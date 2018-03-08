Dentist reveals how to reduce gum disease

Bianca Iboma



A periodontologist, Dr. Kehinde Umeizudike, has said gum disease, which is an inflammation of the gum line that could progress to affect the bone surrounding and supporting the teeth, could be caused as a result of lack of proper care of the mouth.

Speaking the Periodontologists Association of Nigeria (PAN) inaugural conference, with the theme, “Contemporary Surgical Technique in the Management of Periodontal Diseases,” Umeizudike, who is the Publicity Secretary of the association, said gum disease was or an infection of the gums, which causes immflamation.

She said bacteria, in form of soft deposits on the teeth, destroys and damages the gums, causing bleeding gums.

Said she: “People will tell you that when they brush their teeth they bleed. This is not just due to hard brush; it could also be as a result of the infection and this brings about mouth odour, what we refer to as halitosis. They could also present tooth mobility, that is when the tooth becomes loose and it eventually falls out.

“To prevent periodontal disease, a lot rests on the individuals. What they need to do is to brush their teeth twice daily, in the morning and last thing at night using the correct method of brushing and using a good texture tooth brush.

“We prescribe medium, not hard brush and also they must clean in between their teeth because many times the brush does not get in between their teeth. We recommend dental floss or inter-dental brushes. Also important is that they should use fluoride toothpaste and visit the dentist every six months.”