Denrele’s mega deal with Fox TV

This is exclusive. TV show host, Denrele Edun, is on the march again! The On-Air-Personality has landed a mouthwatering deal with American cable channel, Fox TV.

Speaking exclusively with TS Weekend during the launch of Dabyna’s three-in-one-album, held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos recently, Denrele narrated how it all began.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag yet but God has been blessing me. He keeps shocking and surprising me all the time. When I got a call from Fox TV saying they wanted to do a programme around me, along the line of ‘Fresh Prince of Belair’, I was like, ‘what kind of prank is this? How?’

“Then I was in South Africa for the shooting of Lip Sync Battle; but lo and behold, they called me again and we had a meeting. We sat down and held a serious meeting. Contracts have been presented and it is a brilliant show around my essence; my brand,” an excited Denrele said beaming with smiles.

The eccentric OAP hit the industry in 1995 as a child star. Today, he has emerged as one of the most sought after red carpet event anchors and has his own show on Channel O.