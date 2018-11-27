Nigeria are not expecting anything from Tuesday’s semi final clash with Cameroon except victory and a place in the Final of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations, according to Head Coach Thomas Dennerby.

A place in the final will also guarantee the Super Falcons a slot at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Speaking at the pre –match conference on Monday, Thomas Dennerby said: “Our preparation is good; we simply work on the team and we don’t change so much. We had a plan coming to the tournament and we stick to it. This is one of five games in total, and our objective remains a place at the World Cup as well as defending the trophy.

“Our primary objective had always been qualifying for the World Cup. We have a good opportunity to achieve that tomorrow. We have to stick by our match plan and be fully focused. Victory and World Cup ticket today will make us more relaxed playing in the Final.”