The Sun News
Latest
15th June 2017 - Denmark ready to help Nigeria achieve development goal – Envoy
15th June 2017 - Romania: Facing confidence vote, PM refuses to resign
15th June 2017 - Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping
15th June 2017 - Buhari support group pushes back on “lies aimed at the President, wife”
15th June 2017 - Quit order: IPOB blasts Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo
15th June 2017 - Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses
15th June 2017 - Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law
15th June 2017 - UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media
15th June 2017 - SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned
15th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo
Home / National / Denmark ready to help Nigeria achieve development goal – Envoy

Denmark ready to help Nigeria achieve development goal – Envoy

— 15th June 2017

From: Emma Emeozor

Denmark has said it is ready to assist Nigeria achieve its socio-economic development goals.

The country’s ambassador to Nigeria, Torben A. Gettermann, made the pledge while explaining that agriculture and containment of oil spills are among key sectors Danish companies are involved in Nigeria.

He spoke with Daily Sun on the sideline of a reception for Nigerian companies partnering with a Danish company in the management of oil spill in the Niger Delta region. The event which held at the Consulate General of Denmark in Lagos aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Denmark while promoting people-to-people relations.

The partnership involves a renowned Denmark company, DESMI Ro-Clean and two Nigerian companies, Samdus Oil and Gas and Axflo Oil and Gas. The envoy explained that the companies are operating on purely commercial bases.

DESMI Ro-Clean, a company that has existed for 183 years and operates in over 100 countries, will give technical support to the two indigenous companies in dealing with the problem of environmental degradation caused by oil spills.

Gettermann said: “We are not thinking about old oil spills like the Ogoni case. We are looking at new cases, pipeline leakages, how to shut up the leak, contain the oil spill in a manner that it doesn’t contaminate the sea, land and coast.

“For us, the partnership is very important because when the companies know how to deal with the environment, there will be added value for all. It is important that when there is environmental disaster resulting from oil spills, there should be on ground the right equipment and workers to deal with the situation in a way that is safe, secure and efficient. So, we are here discussing what partnership between DESMI Ro-Clean and the Nigerian companies can achieve in terms of services that they (Nigerian companies) don’t already have.”

On agricultural development, Gettermann said Denmark is aware of the effort of Nigeria to diversify its economy and move from dependency on oil and gas “and development of agriculture is top on the government’s agenda. We are ready to assist in the improvement of the sector.”

Already, Danish companies have started investing in diary production and would expand to rearing cattle. He disclosed that Nigeria and Denmark have signed a “Letter of Intent”  “and one of the issues is how to raise cattle that is really more valuable than the ones seen in the streets.

“Here in Nigeria, cattle move from one place to another such that whatever energy they have is quickly lost. But if they are stationary, the energy is conserved and a better quality of meat produced. So, we are trying to put more substance into the agreement and raising cattle, dairy cow is one of the very important aspects of it.”

He believes that the involvement of Danish companies could help stop the herdsmen crisis across the country as cattle would no longer roam the streets and highways in search of  grazing land.

The envoy said Denmark wants to see Nigeria climb the development and growth ladder very fast. “We and I mean the Danish government, the Danish Embassy and the Danish Consulate General are ready to do whatever we can to help Nigeria improve its economy.”

He commended the Federal Government for the “campaign to ease doing business in the country” just as he said there is still more to be done in the areas of good governance, transparency and the fight against corruption.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Denmark ready to help Nigeria achieve development goal – Envoy

— 15th June 2017

From: Emma Emeozor Denmark has said it is ready to assist Nigeria achieve its socio-economic development goals. The country’s ambassador to Nigeria, Torben A. Gettermann, made the pledge while explaining that agriculture and containment of oil spills are among key sectors Danish companies are involved in Nigeria. He spoke with Daily Sun on the sideline…

Share

  • Romania: Facing confidence vote, PM refuses to resign

    — 15th June 2017

    The fate of Romania’s government hung in the balance on Thursday with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu refusing to resign in a political crisis that threatens to undermine a sweeping tax overhaul. Grindeanu’s leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) withdrew its support for his cabinet late on Wednesday, saying he was not implementing the coalition government’s program….

    Share

  • Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping

    — 15th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old footballer in connection with armed robbery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. The suspect, Emmanuel Tobofa, who claims plays for Bayelsa United Footballl Club, was arrested, on Thursday, by a Police Patrol team while trying to rob a trader at Swali market. Tobofa,…

    Share

  • Buhari support group pushes back on “lies aimed at the President, wife”

    — 15th June 2017

    An advocacy organisation, the Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) on Thursday, said the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, saw the President during her recent visit to London, contrary to insinuations in some quarters. The group stated this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja. It said…

    Share

  • Quit order: IPOB blasts Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo

    — 15th June 2017

    ….Says any dialogue without a referendum date, an exercise in futility From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, condemned the meeting of Igbo landers with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, describing it as ‘a gathering as a few compromised political jobbers from core Igbo states of Biafraland’. The group…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share