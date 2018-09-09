– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - Denja Abdullahi battle Akanji Nasiru, Soji Cole for $100,000 Literature Prize
9th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe
9th September 2018 - Tambuwal calls for unity, urges religious leaders to stand against vices
9th September 2018 - “Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome
9th September 2018 - Time for a decency act
9th September 2018 - Are you a giver or taker?
9th September 2018 - Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana
9th September 2018 - Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant
9th September 2018 - LASG warns against use of asbestos in homes, says it is carcinogenic
9th September 2018 - Kogi women politicians: Men are suppressing, relegating us
Home / National / Denja Abdullahi battle Akanji Nasiru, Soji Cole for $100,000 Literature Prize
PRIZE

Denja Abdullahi battle Akanji Nasiru, Soji Cole for $100,000 Literature Prize

— 9th September 2018

HENRY AKUBUIRO

 Three plays have been selected for the 2018 Nigeria LNG Prize for Literature. They include Embers by Soji Cole, Death and The King’s Grey Hair by Denja Abdullahi and The Rally by Akanji Nasiru. They three were chosen from the initial longlist of 11 released in July, 2018

Announcing the release today (Sunday, August 9, 2018), the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature extolled the works of the three shortlisted playwright:

“Embers, by Soji Cole, focuses on life in one of the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) Camps in Northern Nigeria. The characters gave testimonies of their ugly encounters in Sambisa Forest, as well as their painful discovery of life in the IDP Camp. A member of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Ibadan, Soji Cole teaches undergraduates play writing at the Department of Theatre Arts.

READ ALSOMy presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe

“In Death and The King’s Grey Hair, Denja Abdullahi, a literary essayist and National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), confronts the issue of perpetuation in power, where rulers, like the king in this drama, employ all sorts of devices to cling on to power, long after they have overstayed their welcome.

“Akanji Nasiru’s The Rally, addresses the contemporary political theme of youth versus age. Nasiru is a professor of Performing Arts, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.”

The judges expressed their delight at the high standard of writing evident in the entries for the competition this year.   Prof. Mathew Umukoro, Chairman of the panel of judges, said all three plays had high literary qualities of effective dialogue, good dramaturgical structure, skillful handling of suspense, and credible characterisation.

Mathew Umukoro is professor of Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. Other members of the panel include Mohammed Inuwa Umar-Buratai, professor of Theatre and Performing Arts and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria; and Ngozi Udengwu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The International Consultant to the Advisory Board for this year’s prize is Jonathan Haynes, professor of English at Long Island University in Brooklyn.

The other members of the Advisory Board, besides Professor Emeritus Ayo Banjo, are Professor Jerry Agada, former Minister of State for Education, former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, and Professor Emeritus, Ben Elugbe, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and president of the West-African Linguistic Society (2004-2013).

Prof. Ayo Banjo assured that his board would retain the high literary standards the prize has already attained ensuring that it remains the most prestigious literary prize in Africa.

READ ALSO Are you a giver or taker?

The Nigeria Prize for Literature has, since 2004, rewarded eminent writers such as Gabriel Okara (co-winner, 2004, poetry), Professor Ezenwa Ohaeto (co-winner, 2004, poetry) for The Dreamer, His Vision; Ahmed Yerima (2005, drama) for his play, Hard Ground;  Mabel Segun (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her collection of short plays Reader’s Theatre; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her book, My Cousin Sammy.

Other winners include  Kaine Agary (2008, prose) for her novel, Yellow Yellow; Esiaba Irobi (2010, drama), who clinched the prize posthumously with his book Cemetery Road; Adeleke Adeyemi (2011, children’s literature) with his book The Missing Clock; Chika Unigwe (2012, prose), with her novel, On Black Sisters Street; Tade Ipadeola (2013, poetry) with his collection of poems, The Sahara Testaments, Professor Sam Ukala (2014, drama) with his play, Iredi War; Seasons of Crimson Blossom, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (2016, prose); and The Heresiad, Ikeogu Oke (2017, poetry).

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly among four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature. The 2018 prize goes to Drama. The prize has a cash value of USD $100, 000 (One hundred thousand United States Dollars).

A total of 89 plays were submitted for the 2018 edition prize. A winner will be announced at a public presentation in October, informed Andy Odeh,  Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, NLNG.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRIZE

Denja Abdullahi battle Akanji Nasiru, Soji Cole for $100,000 Literature Prize

— 9th September 2018

HENRY AKUBUIRO  Three plays have been selected for the 2018 Nigeria LNG Prize for Literature. They include Embers by Soji Cole, Death and The King’s Grey Hair by Denja Abdullahi and The Rally by Akanji Nasiru. They three were chosen from the initial longlist of 11 released in July, 2018 Announcing the release today (Sunday,…

  • DIVINE

    My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe

    — 9th September 2018

    “God has a way of talking to everybody. As such, it is divine revelation that made me to choose the SDP.” Okwe Obi, Abuja A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said that his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 general election. READ ALSO: Our…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Tambuwal calls for unity, urges religious leaders to stand against vices

    — 9th September 2018

    The governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on religious leaders in the country to stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, kidnapping and shedding of innocent blood by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds. The former speaker of the House of Representatives made…

  • REPUTATION

    Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana

    — 9th September 2018

    “Right now, we are not really caring about the reputation of the nation. [We have to bring] ourselves under core values of integrity, honesty, hard work…” Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has described the country’s reputation as ‘worrisome.’ Gana, who is running for the office of the…

  • LAWMAKERS

    Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant

    — 9th September 2018

    On his part, Yabo, who was overwhelmed with the lawmakers’ gesture, described it as a clarion call to confront the many problems facing the state. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Twelve members of Sokoto House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have purchased a gubernatorial form for Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, an…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share