The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan
13th September 2017 - Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road
13th September 2017 - Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN
13th September 2017 - Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’
13th September 2017 - Brazil: Gold prospectors detained in killing of protected savage tribesmen
13th September 2017 - DELSU SSANU, NASU, NAAT join strike, activities grounded
13th September 2017 - Enugu LGs adopt ‘No work, no pay’ policy for workers
13th September 2017 - Council inducts 87 medical doctors in Jos
13th September 2017 - Death of Nnamdi Kanu’ll ignite another civil war, Igbo youths warn
13th September 2017 - Nigeria elected Vice President of UNWTO
Home / World News / Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan

Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan

— 13th September 2017

Over the last 24 hours, 372 more people have tested positive for the disease.

At least two more people died of dengue fever at different hospitals in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 23 over the last two months.

The deceased were under treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, the capital city of the province, after they were diagnosed positive for the mosquito-born disease, Geo TV reported.

Over the last 24 hours, 372 more people have tested positive for the disease out of the 1,900 people who came to different hospitals of the province for medical examination, according to the Dengue Response Unit of the provincial health department.

“A total of 381 patients are admitted in the various hospitals of the province till now,” said the health department, adding that 142 more patients infected with the dengue fever have been admitted to the hospitals over the last 24 hours.

About 4,500 people have been infected by the dengue fever in the province with majority of the cases being treated in provincial capital of Peshawar, the report said.

The provincial government is trying to overcome the disease by launching door-to-door awareness campaign about the disease and fumigation was being carried out in different areas of the province to kill the larvae of infected mosquitoes.

Apart from that, the provincial government has arranged free of cost diagnosis and treatment centres in all government hospitals of the province.

Health experts from the country’s eastern Punjab province also visited various health departments of Peshawar and gave their expert opinion over the disease as Punjab successfully combated the catastrophic viral disease in 2014 after seeking advice from Sri-Lankan experts. (KhaleejTimes)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road

— 13th September 2017

…Gives operators 7-day ultimatum to move to Berger, Ojota parks …To co-opt Yaba, Jibowu axis into beautification project The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, announced the restriction of the operation of inter-state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu Road from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor Parks. The state government has also issued a…

  • Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has said that the judiciary, under his leadership, would give full support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption. To this end, the CJN admonished judges and judicial officers to perform their statutory functions in line with their…

  • Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’

    — 13th September 2017

    A medical practitioner, Dr Sale Abba, has stressed the need for proactive measures to check the spate of persistent cholera outbreak in Borno. Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Wednesday that persistent manifestation of cholera in the state was ‘worrisome’, in view of causalities from the disease. Abba, also the…

  • DELSU SSANU, NASU, NAAT join strike, activities grounded

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Activities at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, have been grounded as a result of the on-going nationwide strike by university unions. The institution’s chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have joined their counterparts in the nationwide…

  • Enugu LGs adopt ‘No work, no pay’ policy for workers

    — 13th September 2017

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu In a deliberate attempt to check truancy in the local government system, newly appointed Local Government caretaker committee chairmen in Enugu State have adopted the policy of ‘no work, no pay’ for local government workers across the state. In a town hall meeting with his workers at Agbani, the caretaker committee…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share