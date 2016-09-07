Demons among men (13)

“It was as if God was dead in my family and business life. My wife and I were going from one prayer house to the other for both healing, business breakthrough and fruit of the womb all to no avail, we then left everything to God and stopped praying until someone introduced us to your column in the Sun newspaper. We contacted you and after some hours we repeated the call as was instructed only to be told to order two bottles of your oil. It took us two months to do so but when we finally did and prayed as you guided us, we started noticing some good things around us, all our old customers came back and apologized to us and started buying things from us again. Our business picked up and my wife is now pregnant and ready to put to bed any time from now. The sickness that has consumed my life has also gone after the prayer with your oil…We are indeed grateful to God for the miracle so far…” Ada 07066774139.

If million of people follow you, it means there is something you have not gotten right somewhere. We need God of miracle but not the god of magic. How can we be talking of miracles bereft of righteousness? How could God be silent over our situation and Satan is glorified? The Church is almost missing the track and I feel very bilious over this ugly situation. The manner in which righteousness has departed from our various conceptual temples, explains how we have fallen deep into the quackmire of materialism. Salvation, if possible could be bought with money and if one has no money and finds himself in one of these new age denominations that have no proper knowledge of true spirituality, one may die in his problem because the Bishop may be busy attending to those that can afford his services. Error in the Holy Temple!

The modern Church has to adjust. The way and manner in which God is neglected in our various Churches justifies the fact that the enemy-Satan is firmly seated and acting the drama of destruction against us yet we pretend to be unaware of same. This informs why a clergy can speak in tongues and preaches the gospel of Christ yet he is still an agent of darkness initiating people into the realm of darkness through his demonic miracles.

The Bible is explicitly clear on this issue as the story of Paul and Barnabas explains it better as is recorded in Acts 13:6-12. The Bible says, “And when they had gone through the island unto Paphos, they found a certain sorcerer, a false prophet, a Jew, whose name was Bar-Jesus: Which was with the deputy of the country, Sergius Paulus, a prudent man; who called for Barnabas and Saul , and desired to hear the word of God. But Elymas the sorcerer (for so is his name by interpretation) withstood them, seeking to turn away the deputy from the faith. Then Saul, (who also is called Paul,) filled with the Holy Ghost , set his eyes on him, and said, O full of all subtilty and all mischief , thou child of the devil, thou enemy of all righteousness, wilt thou not cease to prevent the right ways of the Lord? And now, behold, the hand of the lord is upon thee, and thou shall be blind not seeing the sun for a season. And immediately there fell on him a mist and a darkness; and he went about seeking some to lead him by the hand. Then the deputy, when he saw what was done, believed, being astonished at the doctrine of the Lord.”

Following the above Biblical reference to the sorcerer as a ‘prophet’ it simply shows that a demonic source like sorcery and other related occult cum metaphysical practices could disguise as true sources of permanent solution. Yes, it is possible for a sorcerer to be a prophet hence Elymas was one of the false prophets that Barnabas and Paul met in their evangelical voyage.

Elymas being a Jew means that he also had knowledge of the Old Testament of the Bible and may have used it to hoodwink so many people. The queer name Bar-Jesus means the son of Jesus and means that he knew the TRUE JESUS; all these appellations of the man perfectly prepared the stage for deception. There is no doubt that many people loved him and enjoyed his demonic services in his country hence he was found with the deputy of the country- may be the vice president.

He roamed about and in his prophetic style may have made much money through false prophesy and promotion of demonic activities in disguise. He may have been employed by the deputy leader of the country as “personal prophet”. There is no doubt that up till today our various leaders have their personal prophets, mystic gurus, and spiritual directors. Who is your spiritual director and where does he derive his power from?

I was recently invited by a prominent Nigerian whose problem in his family has defiled every spiritual cum medical attention. While I was talking with him right inside his private room, I saw a tall dirty looking white-robbed barefooted pastor came in and started asking him whom I am. The man introduced me to him and in turn informed me that the man is his pastor- prophet. When I engaged the so called prophet in a serious discussion I discovered that he was a sorcerer operating his occult church with magical powers and fake prophesies. He attempted prophesying to me when I warned him and he issued a warning to me of dealing with me, my friend was afraid and consequently informed me to give him attention because according to him “this man is a great prophet and he has just finished a spiritual work that has amazed me. Whatever he says happens the way he said it. Prof please give him attention…”

It was at this point I became exasperated and warned him to do his worst if he is real.

I preached the gospel of repentance to him and left and after seven days according to my friend he died in a motor accident. Then the problem of the man was given the due divine attention required by the Holy Spirit that finally brought his total freedom.

It is obvious that people like the above prophet and fake pastors control the destiny of so many people and even that of any country. Those at the helm of affairs may be mere figure heads because they take advice and instructions from evil and satanic agents. They give them demonic powers and cover same with covenant that leads to destruction. No matter how the masses complain, they may not be touched because they are acting on the bogus instruction from an evil agent. This is very bad!

Our dear nation Nigeria may not be free from the forgoing assertion which informs why the true Christian needs to pray seriously to possess our land for the gospel of Christ. We know that evil forces through their human agents must withstand us; the way Elymas withstood Paul and Barnabas. Elymas withstood them because he knew they had the true power of God as he represented total darkness. He knew that the longer Paul and Barnabas stayed with the deputy the more likely they were to change his mind with the true word of God and the repentance of the deputy would make him lose his daily bread.

Some of our modern pastors fall into this category. Those who see nothing but death, suffering, lack and penury and they hook it on the head of one single person doing well in the family in order to exploit the gullible. Setting families aside and separating husbands and wives in the name of prophesy. One has to be very careful of these modern sorcerers hitherto masquerading as ministers of light. Kindergarten Christianity would not be capable of dealing with this ugly situation that has bedeviled our society so much. Fake men of God everywhere, preaching the gospel of enriching their stomach on daily basis.

The problem with some Christians of today is that they don’t know their enemy. They play and romance with him and he takes advantage of their ignorance in this context to deal and manipulate them. There is evil everywhere and we need to be truly spiritual in the right way in order to deal with it.