Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can't stand political pressure – Hunkuyi

Demolition of my house shows el-Rufai can’t stand political pressure – Hunkuyi

— 20th February 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the demolition of his house in the early hours of Tuesday by Kaduna State Government, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC North), has said the action showed that Governor, Nasir el-rufai cannot stand political pressure.

Sen. Hunkuyi had, few weeks back, donated his personal house at number 11 Sambo Road as the secretariat of a faction of the APC in the state.

This, however, did not go down well with the APC members loyal to the state government.

However, reacting to the demolition exercise through his twitter handle, Hunkuyi said, “This is also the same way Mallam el-Rufai destroyed the house of the APC Dep National Chairman Northwest, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir months back, which tells you that the governor is reckless, petty & cant stand political pressure”.

But few hours after the demolition, Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Ibrahim Husseini, said no ground rent was paid on Hunkuyi’s house since 2010.

According to Husseini, “The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KAPSUDA) is undertaking operations across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate. In partnership with sister agencies, KASUPDA is clearing illegal structures, tackling street hawking and restoring order across Kaduna.

“This morning a building on 11b Sambo Close was removed for flagrant violations of land use and non-payment of ground rent since 2010. This illegal violation of use had begun to distress neighbours who were being forced to endure an influx of thugs and blockage of the road.

“The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) issued a revocation notice of statutory right of occupancy No. KD. 16712, that covers 11b Sambo Close in the Ungwan Rimi area. The appropriate notice of revocation was delivered at 28 Inuwa Wada Road, the registered address of the company that held the title to the property. The notice was also delivered to the building in question, and sent by post to the registered address of the previous title holder.

“The land has now been allocated to KASUPDA for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and a serene place for recreation in that residential neighbourhood.

“KADGIS wishes to remind all title owners to be fastidious in complying with the terms of their allocation. The purpose of allocation of land cannot be wilfully altered; neither can title holders lawfully neglect to pay their ground rents.

“Since 2016, the government has been taking action on various land related matters, including revoking all undeveloped land titles in the state and directed that all abandoned buildings be developed within three months of the notice.

“The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) as the government agency charged with ultimate responsibility on land matters in Kaduna State, calls for the utmost cooperation by the public with all our agencies.”

