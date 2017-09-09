The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos
9th September 2017 - Wanted: A restructuring of minds
9th September 2017 - Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC
9th September 2017 - SACRILEGious!
9th September 2017 - Confession of killer herdsmen
9th September 2017 - Pastor accused of swindling worshipper N1.6m
9th September 2017 - Mum from hell tells it all : I KILLED MY BABY TO GET RICH
9th September 2017 - SHOCKING
9th September 2017 - Thunderbolt
9th September 2017 - STUDY IN CANDOUR: A tale of three Aishas
Home / Editorial / Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos

Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos

— 9th September 2017

We commend the Lagos State government for its courageous decision to demolish houses that are unfit for human habitation in the state.  By last week, 13 buildings had already been pulled down, while the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Lekan Shodeinde, explained that 34 of the buildings scheduled for demolition are on Lagos Island.  The government has served the owners of the affected buildings the necessary notices about the impending demolition, and they would be given 90 days to defray the demolition cost.  On the whole, the state government identified 114 “distressed” structures across the state, which will be demolished with the approval of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The government decision is a proactive initiative, which will save lives and send the necessary signals to builders, owners and occupiers of structurally defective buildings.  It is an unmistakable warning that the era when the state government looked on while building codes were violated and derelict buildings became death traps has gone. The Lagos State government may have, by this action, pre-empted the disaster of collapsed buildings.

In the last few years, it has been difficult to keep the tally of buildings that collapsed in Lagos.  The most sensational, of course, was the guest house of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), at Ikotun area of the city, which killed over a hundred people, most of them South Africans. Floors were added to the guesthouse beyond the numbers approved by the state building authorities.  Two structural engineers and several trustees of the church have been arraigned on multiple counts of manslaughter and building without approval. The Lekki Gardens building collapse, which occurred in March 2016, also claimed many lives.  Approval was given for a four-storey building.  When it collapsed, the builders had raised it to five storeys.  The managing director of the building complex was promptly arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and building without valid permit.  The state government also descended on its building officials.

The three-storey building, which collapsed at Ire-Akari area in May 2017 killed three persons, 14 others were rescued with various degrees of injuries.  The LASBCA would have saved the situation if the builders had obeyed the notices.  Indeed, the agency said it sealed the building twice, and physically forced occupants to leave the building.  A three-storey building at Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos, also collapsed in May 2017, killing one person.  One of the survivors blamed it on the foundation, which he said could not take the three-storey load.

These incidents are too numerous to recount in an industry bedeviled by incredible bureaucratisation and endemic corruption.  The state government, having summoned the courage to carry out the demolitions, must ensure that the exercise is done with fairness and firmness.  It must assiduously document the situation of each building regarding its structural integrity so as to reassure the public about its fairness and protect the state government against the charge of partiality, or a witch-hunt, which is often the last refuge of lawbreakers.  There is no doubt that some of the older buildings need to be replaced.

The causes of building collapse are known.  Qualified builders, structural engineers and other building professionals are too few and inaccessible in terms of costs. The greed of building owners and our well-known proclivity for cutting corners are also part of the problem.  But, the state government must insist that the appropriate building materials must be used and that the testing and monitoring agencies ensure that the building code is not compromised.  It is an uphill task to police and supervise these activities, but then, it is far cheaper than the collapse of buildings with all the risks of life endangerment and enormous waste of property that come with it.

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Malami, Magu bicker over alleged probe of CJN, others by EFCC

— 9th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The feud between the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu may not be over. It clearly manifested yesterday in the response by the AGF to media report that the Chief Justice…

  • Confession of killer herdsmen

    — 9th September 2017

    How we kidnapped, killed many policemen, soldiers By CHIOMA IGBOKWE The last may not have been heard about the activities and exploits of the suspected Fulani herdsmen who have been terrorising travellers on Kaduna-Abuja expressway before they (herdsmen) were captured recently. Some of the arrested suspects include Adamu Mamman, Shehu Idris, Ali Robo, Amodu Awwalu,…

  • STUDY IN CANDOUR: A tale of three Aishas

    — 9th September 2017

    By CHIKA ABANOBI Aisha Alhassan. Aisha Buhari. Aisha Yesufu. These  women are not born of the same parents, yet, in terms of character traits, they belong to the same stock. They speak their minds not minding whose ox is gored. While other women were born the same way as all mortals who came into this…

  • Another Catholic priest shot in Lagos

    — 9th September 2017

    5 suspects arrested By CHIOMA IGBOKWE Barely a week after a Catholic priest was killed by suspected kidnappers in Imo State, the parish priest of St Thomas Catholic Church, Onilekere, Ikeja, Lagos, Rev Fr. Daniel Nwankwo, was shot on Friday morning and he is battling for his life at the state university teaching hospital, LASUTH….

  • Fans see me as their ATM machine – Ramsey Nouah, actor

    — 9th September 2017

    By TOSIN AJIRIRE AND CHINWE IBE Long after appearing in the award-winning blockbuster, ’76, Ramsey Nouah has staged a comeback in another flick, My Wife and I in which he plays an unusual role of a woman.  Hilarious but controversial, the female role has put Nouah on the spot, as many of his fans are…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share