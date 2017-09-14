Democracy under threat, Saraki warns

…As Tambuwal proposes stiff penalty for illegal possession of fire arms

From: Peter Emeraghi, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

The Senate President, who spoke at a book-launch, in Abuja, on Thursday, called on Nigerians to rise up to defend it.

His words, “Justice is served, heard, protected and justice should work for every single Nigerian. Democracy is being challenged in Nigeria and it is our job to look after it.”

Saraki, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Toyin Bukola-Saraki, during the book-launch, written by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad and titled ‘The challenges of criminal justice administration in Nigeria’, said it was the responsibility of lawmakers to look after democracy in Nigeria and that everyone deserves access to medical treatment in the country.

Saraki added: “Thousands of Nigerians have no medical care and that is why we must ensure that everyone has the same access to treatment in Nigeria. All births and deaths in the country must be recorded and accounted for to ensure progress of democracy in the country.

“Health equality is a human right and that is why in 2004, I collaborated with everyone in Kwara State so that the Child Right Act was adopted and passed on in the state. Every birth in the Nigeria should be accounted for and so that is why I have no problem when I get a call at midnight that a woman wants to deliver a child in prison.

“The government has no allocation for delivering children in incarceration. We should ensure that every birth and death is accounted for in Nigeria. Every child born in Nigeria must be registered and we can as a matter of accountability ensure that every death is accounted for also.

“We have to protect those who cannot protect themselves. We need to provide the right care and treatment at the right time. Without this measures, we cannot provide for the progress of our country and with this, we will become a fairer society that stands for the good of every citizen in our country.”

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahminu Tambuwal, who was also present at the book-launch, proposed that the Federal Government should pass a law that would put people in possession of illegal firearms in prison for life. He said that the unlawful possession has put the country in jeopardy.

“The Federal Government must control firearms. Everyone not in possession of a legal and a registered firearm should return it and pay for possession. A law must be passed to follow this act; there must be a life sentence for anyone found wanting in this regard.”

“I urge the Federal Government to put a stop to this situation, because the country is in great danger unless these people are punished. The level of arms possession can cause a lot of damage in the country.”

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State stated that there must be dedication, determination and commitment, saying that all these will enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice administration in Nigeria.

According to the governor, “We must be dedicated and committed to these exercises because it will enhance the criminal justice system in our country. I believe that National interest should guide the exercise of presidential system which is being practiced in Nigeria.

“We have to make democracy more considerable in Nigeria, I call for a stronger working relationship between the arms of government so that there will be better democracy in Nigeria. As key stakeholders, let us all make democracy more meaningful in our country,” he said.