DEMOCRACY

Democracy now taking shape in Nigeria – Wike

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the mass defections at the National Assembly indicated that democracy was taking shape in the country.

Governor Wike spoke, on Tuesday, during the celebration of 40 years of legal practice of Onueze Okocha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by Okpo Club of Nigeria,  an association of Ikwerre lawyers worldwide, and the inaugural Okpo Club awards.

The governor said that the defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shown the direction  the country is headed in 2019.

He said, “Democracy is taking shape in Nigeria.  I hope you are aware that  the PDP has taken over the Senate.  We are like going  to take over at the House of Representatives”.

Governor Wike described the day as a happy day, saying Nigerians must continue to work towards a development-oriented government next year.

On the celebration of Okocha, Governor Wike said that he deserved the honour of the people.

The governor continued, “This is 40 years of successful law practice.  I commend Chief OCJ Okocha for mentoring young lawyers to be worthy legal practitioners”.

Also, Chief Moses Wifa (SAN) said that Okocha deserved the honour because he is a bridge between old and  young lawyers.

A former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia, said the celebrant was a living icon, who has contributed to the development of the state.

In his remarks, Okocha said he would remain committed to the promotion of access to justice and the rule of law.

He assured that he would continue to join other lawyers and members of the bench to enhance the Independence of the judiciary.

The celebrant stated that he would always serve as an inspiration to others to join the legal profession.

A book titled: ‘Opening and Enriching the channels of Justice in the Nigerian Society’ was launched at the  occasion.

The book was reviewed by the Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Prof. Enefiok Essien.

The event attracted seasoned legal practitioners, politicians, traditional rulers and top government officials.

Highpoint of the occasion was the honour to  Governor Wike with the Dr. Obi Wali Prize for leadership, by the Okpo Club of Nigeria.

Other prominent award recipients included: former State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, Okocha and comedian, Julius Agwu.

 

 

