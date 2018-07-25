Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family after suspected overdose

The Independent

Demi Lovato is awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalised for an overdose, her representative has said.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The statement provided no details as to what led to the US pop singer’s hospitalisation.

According to reports by TMZ, the Mexico-born singer, who has spoken openly about her history of drug and alcohol abuse, overdosed on Tuesday morning at her home in Los Angeles.

The site said she was treated by Narcan, an emergency antidote for suspected opioid and drug overdoses.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent they had received an emergency call for a 25 year-old woman who lives in Lovato’s area at 11.39am.

Lovato, who has some 69 million followers on Instagram, was in the midst of a US tour and was due to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and several celebrities posted supportive words, including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Kehlani and British electronic group Clean Bandit, whose current single “Solo” features Lovato.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted to say “it breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”