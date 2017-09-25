Demand for N7bn: You lied, Obiano tells Obi

…Says he has surpassed his achievements

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state yesterday said that his predecessor, Mr. Peter Obi lied when he said that he (Obiano) had done nothing to show for the mandate given to him by the electorate, three years ago.

He also alleged that he fell out with Obi after his refusal to give him N7 billion which he (Obi) demanded.

Obi was quoted during an interactive session with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nnewi North Local Government, as saying that most of the projects in the council had remained how they were since he left office.

Responding through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication, Mr. Oliver Okpala, the governor said, “It is shameful for Obi to lie so openly and play on the intelligence of the people of Anambra State. Why did Obi not work for the governorship candidate of the PDP Obaze Oseloka when he was handing over despite the fact that Oseloka was his SSG? What has changed between then and now?

“Governor Obi claimed he has no selfish interest in putting anyone into office but added that he resolved to fight bad governance. This is laughable because the real crux of the matter is not bad governance but the proceeds of godfatherism which Governor Obiano has refused to pay.

“This is the reason for Obi’s sudden negative turn against Governor Obiano. The governor’s refusal to pay the N7 billion he demanded which he, Obi claimed to have expended on his election is the bone of contention.

“This is the financial disagreement which is fueling this sudden bad blood. Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah confirmed this during a recent interview and challenged Obi to a public debate. Obiano has said he would not pay and that there is no room for godfatherism in Anambra.”

He said Obi had by his utterances exposed himself to public ridicule as it was obvious that Obiano had not only exceedingly surpassed what he met on the ground by completing most of the existing projects, but has gone ahead to embark on very strategic projects, adding that the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, “has again exposed himself to public ridicule, odium and contempt by his latest declaration that the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Willie Obiano, had nothing to show for the mandate he was given by the people of the state.

The statement further said: “Obiano is not the first person to confront godfathrism as Senator Ngige had gone through that path before. He had said he was being requested to part with as much as half of the allocation of the state to his godfather.

“It is reprehensible that the former governor is speaking like this because one is forced to recall how vehement he was when he was pushing for Obiano to emerge as governor. In 2003 he fought everyone, insulted all those who opposed him and abandoned all other aspirants at home and went abroad to get Obiano who was an outstanding technocrat based in the US.

“He thereafter traversed the length and breadth of the state telling people of the sterling qualities of Obiano. After few years he is now telling us the opposite.

“If one may ask what has changed between then and now when he described Obiano as the best candidate amongst all the aspirants. He said he was a man of character going by his antecedents, so one is surprised by his sudden reversal. He is indeed talking from the two sides of his mouth and it is shameful for him to descend to that level.

“Obi was a board member and Director of the Bank where Obiano worked and retired. If Obiano was not a good professional and a competent administrator as well as a good manager of resources could he have risen to the apex of the bank as the Executive Director of the bank?”