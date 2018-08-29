– The Sun News
UDUAGHAN

Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan

— 29th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A former Delta State governor on the platform of the all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said his state will benefit from his presence in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uduaghan, who would not like to be addressed as a decampee, said to State House Correspondents on Tuesday night at the end of the APC National caucus meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that one of the factors that brought him to the ruling party was the massive developments coming to the Niger Delta area under Buhari’s administration.

When asked what he was doing at the meeting, Uduaghan said “Politics is about interest. I’m from the Niger Delta and I managed a lot of crises in Niger Delta.

READ ALSO: PDP Primaries: Dankwambo will not defect – campaign org.

“Sometimes I went to the creeks and engaged the boys and my principle when I was managing the Niger Delta was out of engagement and the current APC government the crises they met they succeeded in managing them through engagement.

“The President was seeing a lot of leaders from the Niger Delta while the Vice-President went from state to state of oil producing states, making a lot of engagements and agreements were reached.

“Nobody at that level had gone from state to state before in Nigeria, this was the first time and of course if that is happening, the crisis is not over, they need to be supported by those of us from the Niger Delta who are passionate about Niger Delta so that in moving forward we can have solutions to the crisis of Niger Delta.

“If a new person comes he would start putting agreement up again and all that.

READ ALSO: When a community is ransacked ceaselessly

“Secondly in the area of infrastructure, this government has done very well. Talking about my state, for the first time a rail line came to Delta, for the first the gas city which we have been talking about, a committee has been officially inaugurated and for the time we have human capital development projects, school feeding and a lot is happening in Niger Delta.

“So for me, let me join the party to be able to effect changes because we cannot achieve anything by working from the outside in the Niger Delta.

“Some of us have to join the APC train and many people are going to come with me so that we can achieve a lot more in the Niger Delta for the APC government. Politics is about regional interest and I’m interested in the Niger Delta,” he stated.

  1. Tony 29th August 2018 at 1:37 pm
    Reply

    Another thief running for cover Who will benefit from your defection ? You think delta people are stupid. You fool.
    You will be shocked in 2019 when APC will be broomed out of office.

