Delta trains 1,400 teachers in phonetics

Delta trains 1,400 teachers in phonetics

— 6th December 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board says it has trained over 1,400 primary school teachers with the Universal Learning Solution Initiatives to build their capacity in the use of jolly phonics as global best practice of improving early reading amongst school children.

This was disclosed when the Project Manager of Universal Learning Solution Initiatives Dr. Kevwe Pela led other members of the Initiative on a courtesy visit on the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Sunny Ogwu in Asaba.

Dr. Pella appreciated the state government for embracing the jolly phonics scheme, saying that since the beginning of the training, there is remarkable improvement in the reading skills of pupils.

Chairman of SUBEB, Mr. Ogwu while commending the UK-based Project Manager for partnering with the state government in the training of teachers in jolly phonics for early identification of sounds and early reading, said Delta State was one of the few states in the federation to embrace the practice of jolly phonics in government schools.

Ogwu who threw his weight behind the project, stated that the board’s partnership with the Universal Learning Solution Initiatives in the training of primary school teachers in the state has produced tremendous results as it has greatly enhanced the early reading abilities amongst school children.

Meanwhile, two teachers of Azagba Primary School, Asaba, Agofure Onome and Okoduwa Mary have received excellent award for emerging best in teaching of phonics in the state.

The award plagues were presented to the two teachers by the SUBEB chairman at Azagba Primary School, Asaba after a teaching session witnessed by officials of the board and Universal Learning Solution Initiatives.

