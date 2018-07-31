Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships

NAN

The General Manager, Delta Tourism Board, Mrs Josephine Anyameluhor, says the hospitality industry has concluded plan to host the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championship holding in Asaba from Wednesday to Sunday.

Anyameluhor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba that some of the hotels, eateries and lounges complied with the ongoing registration and classification of hotels ahead of the competition.

“We cannot get 100 per cent compliance but as of today (Tuesday), some of the hotels, eateries, lounge among others have complied with the order.

“And we know more of them will still comply because the exercise will be a continuous one and those who have not been able to do their registration now will surely do it later.

“This is because any hotel, eatery and lounge which fails to register will be blacklisted and sanctioned by the state government,’’ she said.

The general manager said the exercise was used as a yardstick to approve hotels and eateries for visitors during the competition.

Anyameluhor said the ongoing registration was part of the efforts of the state government to re-position the hospitality industry.

According to her, the state government is determined to ensure that standard is maintained and sustained in the industry in line with international best practices.

Anyameluhor also said that the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pearl Stone Consulting Firm to work with the state tourism board.

She explained that the firm would carry out the registration, assessment, data management and collection as well as distribution of demand notice through central billing system of all hotels and eateries among others.

The general manager said the tourism sector was crucial in revenue generation and urged the stakeholders to cooperate with government to boost the sector’s activities.