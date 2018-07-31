– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation
31st July 2018 - Trump says collusion not a crime as 1st Russia probe trial begins
31st July 2018 - I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha
31st July 2018 - Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers
31st July 2018 - Picking final D’Tigress squad for World Cup will be difficult, assistant coach says
31st July 2018 - Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly
31st July 2018 - Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.
31st July 2018 - Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships
31st July 2018 - Orji Kalu distances self from alleged plan to defect from APC
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships
flight

Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships

— 31st July 2018

NAN

The General Manager, Delta Tourism Board, Mrs Josephine Anyameluhor, says the hospitality industry has concluded plan to host the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championship holding in Asaba from Wednesday to Sunday.

Anyameluhor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba that some of the hotels, eateries and lounges complied with the ongoing registration and classification of hotels ahead of the competition.

“We cannot get 100 per cent compliance but as of today (Tuesday), some of the hotels, eateries, lounge among others have complied with the order.

“And we know more of them will still comply because the exercise will be a continuous one and those who have not been able to do their registration now will surely do it later.

“This is because any hotel, eatery and lounge which fails to register will be blacklisted and sanctioned by the state government,’’ she said.

The general manager said the exercise was used as a yardstick to approve hotels and eateries for visitors during the competition.

Anyameluhor said the ongoing registration was part of the efforts of the state government to re-position the hospitality industry.

READ ALSO Disu to Rohr: Comb Nigeria for home-based stars for future tournaments

According to her, the state government is determined to ensure that standard is maintained and sustained in the industry in line with international best practices.

Anyameluhor also said that the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pearl Stone Consulting Firm to work with the state tourism board.

She explained that the firm would carry out the registration, assessment, data management and collection as well as distribution of demand notice through central billing system of all hotels and eateries among others.

The general manager said the tourism sector was crucial in revenue generation and urged the stakeholders to cooperate with government to boost the sector’s activities.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation

— 31st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, launched the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) to enhance healthcare service delivery in the country. This is even as he has called for the full implementation of the document, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to place the welfare of the citizens…

  • OKOROCHA

    I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

    — 31st July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday. According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

    — 31st July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Kaduna State High Court judge , on Tuesday, in her judgement in the ‘No Case Submission’ filed by the defense lawyers, freed nearly 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) arrested in December 2015 following a bloody  clash between the Islamic sect and men of Nigerian Army that reportedly…

  • BENUE

    Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly

    — 31st July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Staff of the Benue State House of Assembly, including the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena were, on Tuesday, chased out of the Assembly complex by armed policemen. The development followed the event of the previous day where eight members of the Assembly, led by the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, with the…

  • Bola Tinubu

    Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos. Fagbohun…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share