Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers

— 26th October 2017

The Delta State House of Assembly says it will partner with the state executive to ensure quacks in the automobile industry and fake spare parts dealers were eradicated in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Transport, Mr Efe Ofobruku said this in Asaba during a public hearing in the Delta House of Assembly with stakeholders in automotive industry.

The public hearing is on a bill for a law to provide for the Registration of Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Spare Parts Dealers and Licensing of Motor Vehicle Mechanics.

Ofobruku said that the activities of fake mechanics and spare parts dealers in the society had led to road accidents and loss of many lives and property.

The lawmaker said that the proposed law would help identify authentic automobile technicians and provide them with more customers to better grow their business.

The committee chairman, who was elated by the large participation of stakeholders and their quality presentations and submissions, said it was the desire of the state assembly to turn out a law that would be acceptable to all the people of the state.

Ofobruku said that the essence of the public hearing was to seek the views of the people on the proposed law, adding that his committee was expected to put together a report the with  inputs of all key stakeholders.

The chairman, who is representing Uvwie Constituency,  called on interested stakeholders yet to submit memorandum of the proposed law to do so as soon as possible.

Mr Peter Uviejitobor also a member of the committee, commended the various groups present at the public hearing for their contributions to the law making process.

Uviejitobor, who is representing Udu constituency in the assembly, noted that the proposed law would bring sanity to the automobile industry.

The Commissioner, Directorate for Transport, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, said the state government was always concerned with the safety of motorists in the state, saying the proposed law would help to reduce cases of motor vehicles accidents on the roads.

Uduaghan noted that many road traffic accidents in recent times were traceable to the activities of untrained mechanics or the use of fake and substandard motor spare parts.

The transport commissioner also observed that some notorious people use unregistered motor mechanics workshops as “safe haven’’ to perpetuate crime.

He said that there were instances where law enforcement agencies traced stolen vehicles to places where they were cannibalised and sold as spare parts.

Uduaghan said that the proposed law would also bring sanity on the roads, eliminate quackery in the automobile industry and restore confidence to vehicle users.

Others, who spoke included officials of Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DESTMA) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

They highlighted the importance of the bill and stressed the need to accommodate the interests of all stakeholders in the proposed law. (NAN)

