Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions across the country have called on the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to probe the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board’s expenditure due to the suspension of the 2015/2016 bursary payment.

The students, under the aegis of NADESSTU, are alleging that funds meant for the exercise have been misappropriated, hence the suspension which was attributed to paucity of funds by the board.