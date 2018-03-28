Crisis follows suspension of Delta State APGA chairman

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A minor crisis is brewing among All Progressive Grand Alliance party faithfuls in the south-south following the indefinite suspension of the Delta State APGA chairman, Mr. Afam Enemokwu, by state executive members.

Enemokwu was allegedly suspended over allegations of unethical activity on his part, according to the APGA Delta State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akpomedaye Onoruvie

Onoruvie in a statement said the decision to suspend Enemokwu was taken at the state executive meeting in Ozoro, Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State, where Ifeanyi Osaneku moved the motion and was seconded by Seipulou Joe.

Onoruvie said that while the embattled Delta State chairman is on suspension following allegations of gross misconduct, the Deputy State chairman, Emmanuel Ibordor, will be acting pending when the crisis is resolved.

He said a seven-man disciplinary committee headed by Amaechi Nwabueze has been set up to look into allegations leveled against the embattled APGA chairman.

But in a swift reaction, Enemokwu described his suspension as unfounded, saying that those behind it are not known, and insisting that he remains the authentic chairman of the Delta State chapter APGA

Enemokwu denied that was a meeting of any of the APGA party organs in Delta State held at Ozoro.