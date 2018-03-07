Delta Speaker urges police to halt herdsmen attacks

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the state police command to end attacks on farmers and other Deltans by herdsmen across communities in the state.

Oborevwori said the unabated attacks by herdsmen in the state has become worrisome, noting that Deltans especially farmers were now living in constant fears as a result of attacks, and appealed to the police to urgently end it.

The Speaker made the appeal in Asaba on Wednesday when he played host to the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa.

“Our people are mainly farmers and the state government has been doing everything to encourage people to go into farming. But as I speak, most of the farmers are now scared of going to farm to avoid being killed by herdsmen,” he said.

Oborevwori however commended the Commissioner of Police for his efforts so far in tackling the menace since he was posted to the State, but urged him to do more.

He specifically lauded the police boss for his prompt intervention and personal visit to Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state after another round of attack by the herdsmen.

Mr. Muhammed Mustafa had earlier called for unity in dealing with crime cases in the state, and thanked members of the Delta State House of Assembly for assisting the command.

Mustafa said he was very worried about the rate of kidnapping, cultism, murder and other criminal acts.

“Let us come together and tackle criminal activities in the state. Let us be united in the fight against criminal elements. Murder has become a routine; people are being killed and we need to get to the root to find causes of rising crimes in the state. Our lawmakers should critically look at our obsolete laws. Let us collaborate in curbing crimes in our Society,” Mustafa said.