Delta Speaker urges police to halt herdsmen attacks

— 7th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the state police command to end attacks on farmers and other Deltans by herdsmen across communities in the state.

Oborevwori said the unabated attacks by herdsmen in the state has become worrisome, noting that Deltans especially farmers were now living in constant fears as a result of attacks, and appealed to the police to urgently end it.

The Speaker made the appeal in Asaba on Wednesday when he played host to the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa.

“Our people are mainly farmers and the state government has been doing everything to encourage people to go into farming. But as I speak, most of the farmers are now scared of going to farm to avoid being killed by herdsmen,” he said.

Oborevwori however commended the Commissioner of Police for his efforts so far in tackling the menace since he was posted to the State, but urged him to do more.

He specifically lauded the police boss for his prompt intervention and personal visit to Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state after another round of attack by the herdsmen.

Mr. Muhammed Mustafa had earlier called for unity in dealing with crime cases in the state, and thanked members of the Delta State House of Assembly for assisting the command.

Mustafa said he was very worried about the rate of kidnapping, cultism, murder and other criminal acts.

“Let us come together and tackle criminal activities in the state. Let us be united in the fight against criminal elements. Murder has become a routine; people are being killed and we need to get to the root to find causes of rising crimes in the state. Our lawmakers should critically look at our obsolete laws. Let us collaborate in curbing crimes in our Society,” Mustafa said.

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 7th March 2018 at 3:48 pm
    Reply

    Only an ignorant idiot do not know his enemy. Only an ignorant idiot would want his enemy to protect him. Do not listen to such ignorant idiots, do not wait for such ignorant idiots. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill. The Sword is the only answer- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Strike point number one now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., they are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them, Burn Down them all. It is Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

