Delta seals 25 coys for tax default

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of efforts to boost its revenue profile, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) has sealed-off 25 private business outfits over alleged failure to pay taxes running into millions of Naira.

The business outfits include hotels schools and petrol stations operating in Udu, Warri and Effurun areas of the state.

The sealing-off is coming on the heels of judgement by the state Revenue Courts in Warri, Otor-Udu and Effurun, in cases filed by DBIR for tax evasion and failure to file their annual tax returns within stipulated time.

Leading an enforcement team of court officials, security agents and staff of the board, Director of Enforcement and Compliance, Mr. Joel Ogege reiterated the board’s resolve to continue to enforce relevant tax laws in the state to enable government raise funds to discharge its obligations to the citizens in the areas of critical infrastructural development, as well as the general improvement of the living standard of all Deltans.

Ogege advised Deltans and corporate bodies not to neglect paying their taxes, and to file their annual tax returns with the board between January 1 and 31 each year for the preceding year.

According to him, “Paying tax to government is the civic responsibility of citizens and corporate organisations, which is a veritable way of contributing to the development of the state.”

He explained that the judgment costs against the companies ranged from N50,000.00 for enterprises to N500,000.00 for limited liability companies.