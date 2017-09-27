Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Retirees in Delta State have threatened to stop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term ambition unless their benefits were paid.

The state government is said to be owing pension arrears of different categories of workers in the state civil service.

But a protest by a section of the pensioners, the Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR), in Asaba, on Wednesday morning, grounded activities in the capital city.

The placard-bearing protesters, in their numbers, vowed to stop the governor in 2019 if failed to attend to their demands.

The protesters chanted anti-Okowa songs, calling on the governor to clear some arrears with the Paris Club refund.

The protesting senior citizens had, before now, registered their agitations at some media houses in Asaba before marching on to the state House of Assembly and the Government House, in the heart of the city.