The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid
27th September 2017 - Kebbi govt. summons local leaders over measles outbreak
27th September 2017 - Private security outfits seek inclusion in crime-fighting
27th September 2017 - Man dies in Ondo after drinking herbal syrup
27th September 2017 - Cleric flays ongoing separatist agitations in Nigeria
27th September 2017 - Nasarawa targets N25b monthly IGR – says Board chair
27th September 2017 - US Church to sponsor varsity education of four Chibok girls
27th September 2017 - Man charged with car accessories theft
27th September 2017 - FERMA rehabilitating over 100 roads nationwide – Official
27th September 2017 - Ogun State Poly: ASUP wants approved courses published by NBTE
Home / National / Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid

Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid

— 27th September 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Retirees in Delta State have threatened to stop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term ambition unless their benefits were paid.

The state government is said to be owing pension arrears of different categories of workers in the state civil service.

But a protest by a section of the pensioners, the Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR), in Asaba, on Wednesday morning, grounded activities in the capital city.

The placard-bearing protesters, in their numbers, vowed to stop the governor in 2019 if failed to attend to their demands.

The protesters chanted anti-Okowa songs, calling on the governor to clear some arrears with the Paris Club refund.

The protesting senior citizens had, before now, registered their agitations at some media houses in Asaba before marching on to the state House of Assembly and the Government House, in the heart of the city.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid

— 27th September 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Retirees in Delta State have threatened to stop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term ambition unless their benefits were paid. The state government is said to be owing pension arrears of different categories of workers in the state civil service. But a protest by a section of the pensioners, the Association of…

  • Kebbi govt. summons local leaders over measles outbreak

    — 27th September 2017

    From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi  The Kebbi State government, in collaboration with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have invited traditional and religious rulers over refusal of parents in communities to immunise their children against measles and other diseases. The Daily Sun gathered that of 100 children in a community, only four were available to get the vaccines at…

  • Private security outfits seek inclusion in crime-fighting

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Sodiq Oyeleke Heads of private security organisations outfits in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to include them in the fight against criminal activities in the country. The security organisations explained that they had experiences that could be shared to improve security in the country. They spoke at the unveiling of the Outstanding…

  • Man dies in Ondo after drinking herbal syrup

    — 27th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A 57-year-old man identified as Johnson Adeyeye was, on Wednesday, confirmed dead after he allegedly drank a liquid substance made of herbs. The deceased, who was a farmer and father of five, was said to have drank the herbal mixture alongside some of his friends at a liquor joint at Jogba…

  • Cleric flays ongoing separatist agitations in Nigeria

    — 27th September 2017

    Rev. Fr Francis Ofodum, Parish Priest, St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Air Force Station, Jos has flayed ongoing separatist agitations in the country, saying Nigerians stand to gain more if they remain united. Ofodum made the remark on Wednesday in Jos at the closing of a 3-day interdenominational unity prayer to mark the 10th anniversary of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share