DELTA VARSITY

Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses

— 1st May 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the re-award of contracts for the construction of infrastructure in the Asaba and Abraka campuses of the state-owned university.

While Asaba campus has one project approval, Abraka campus has two projects, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who made this known at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, in Asaba.

Ukah disclosed that council approved the re-award of the contracts for the construction of an Ultra Modern Multipurpose Lecture Theatre and the construction of Faculty of Science Building at the Abraka campus of the university.

The commissioner further stated that the construction of the Faculty of Environmental Science at the Asaba campus was equally approved by the council.

He explained that the development was part of the drive by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to give Deltans quality education.

 

 

