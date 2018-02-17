The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities
17th February 2018 - Ritualists den discovered in Osun
17th February 2018 - UNICEF pledges to address violence against children
17th February 2018 - Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence
17th February 2018 - 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto
17th February 2018 - Renowned playwright, Akinwunmi Ishola dies at 79
17th February 2018 - Italy rages: Violent murder, dismemberment of local girl is connected to Nigerian illegals
17th February 2018 - Suicide bombers kill 18, injure 22 in Borno
17th February 2018 - Lalong pardons 2,000 teachers sacked by Jang, retires 747 others
17th February 2018 - 2019: 2,800 APC members defect to PDP in Nsukka
Home / National / Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

— 17th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi.

Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five executive members of the party in the council.

They included the Secretary, Julius Ego; Woman Leader, Dorathy Udeh; Auditor, K.C. Ogbolue and Ejike Ogbechie and Patrick Nwaoba (ex-Officios).

The party said the six persons remained suspended from the PDP until their matter is determined by a seven-member disciplinary committee set up for the purpose.

Their suspension was contained in a statement signed by 18 members of PDP Aniocha North working committee including the party chairman in the area, Prince Victor Egbune.

Prince Egbune had earlier be allegedly removed by the affected members for what they described as incompetence, shortly after he led the party to pass a vote on confidence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso, and Delta North chairman, Moses Iduh.

However, the state leadership of the party has rubbished the purported removal of Egbune as chairman in Aniocha North.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, said Egbune remained the party chairman in the area, and urged the public to disregard the purported removal.

Osuoza denied the existence of crisis in the party, stating that “non of our twenty-five chapters has intractable issues. The said fake news is baseless, unfounded, tendentious, malicious and deliberately calculated to mislead the general public and should be disregarded in its entirety.”

Although, Nwobi could not be reached to react to his suspension, a dependable source close to him said there was nothing like suspension, adding that the LGA party chairman, Egbune who had been sacked by ten out of 14 executive members cannot suspend anybody.

The source added that there was already a counter suspension against one of the party bigwigs in the locality who is believed to be one of the brains orchestrating Nwobi’s travails.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

— 17th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi. Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five…

  • Ritualists den discovered in Osun

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided…

  • UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria. The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a…

  • Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian youths to secure a better future for themselves through hard work,diligence and productivity in all their endeavours. The governor said, for Nigeria to reclaim her glorious position of providing genuine and outstanding leadership among the comity of nations, her youths must ‎rise…

  • 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto

    — 17th February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto National Leader of All Progressive Party (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, arrived Sokoto State to meet with former governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as part of his reconciliation task. Tinubu was received by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and accompanied by APC chieftain, Alhaji idi Farouk, held a closed…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share