Delta partners private firms to revive ailing industries

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of its commitment to revamp some ailing industries in the state, the Delta State Government said it has entered into a strategic partnership with some private establishment.

Addressing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, in Asaba, on Wednesday, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the move to revive the industries was also to create jobs.

Specifically, Ukah said council gave approval for Kiakia Gas Limited to invest in Bendel Steel Structure with the state retaining 20 per cent share holding.

He said council also approved Steyrvister Limited to invest in Bendel Glass Industries Limited, also with the state retaining 20 per cent share holding.

According to him, the state will further retain 20 per cent share holding, as the council also gave its nod for Global Smartfit Nigeria Limited to continue with the proposal being processed by the committee under the mandate of the state EMT.

Ukah disclosed that council gave approval for the development of modern markets in Burutu and Ozoro, while the appointment of Obi Paul Nzemeke Obi-Okolie II as the Obi of Egbudu-Akah Kingdom in Aniocha South council area.

He said more roads across the three senatorial districts were approved for construction and rehabilitation.

Ukah listed the roads as Emede Ring Road with a spur to Ovie Palace Road, Old Okpe Road, Jeddo in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta, completion of Marian Babangida Road, Asaba; construction of Bulu Angiama Road in Patani LGA; reconstruction of Nze Francis Street, along the Benin-Onitsha expressway in Asaba.

Other roads approved were the construction of Nkpayala Road, Off Umejei Road, Ibusa; construction of Owa-Aliosimi/Abraka Road in Ika North East Local Government; and the speedy construction of Dein Palace/Ozanogogo Road in Ika South in the state.