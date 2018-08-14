– The Sun News
DELTA

Delta North: Ned Nwoko and Nwaoboshi’s two-horse race

— 14th August 2018

Ismail Omipidan

Barring any last minute change of date, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, is expected to hold its primary election for the three senatorial districts on September 18.

But for some reasons, Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Districts present unique picture ahead of the 2019 senatorial election. For Delta South for instance, the incumbent Senator, James Manager, who is seeking a record fifth term will be slugging it out with the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. There are also other heavyweights in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the area who are likely to show interest in the race.

For Delta North however, it can be said with some degree of certainty that it is a one party district, being a formidable stronghold of the PDP, the ruling party in the state. Incidentally, the district is also the home ground of the incumbent governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, a man widely adored and adjudged by his people to be performing creditably.

Daily Sun gathered that the race in the district will be a straight fight between two political titans in Anioma land who are angling for the PDP’s ticket. They are: Ned Nwoko a prince of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha Council and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi from Ibusa in Oshimili Council.

Interestingly, pundits also hold the view that whoever secures the party’s ticket would sing victory songs in next year’s senatorial election in the district, because the opposition is virtually absent in the district.

It is for those reasons; analysts see the looming contest as one that promises to be keen and fierce. And a bird’s-eye view of the attributes of Nwoko and Nwaoboshi points to massive strengths and arsenal as well as weaknesses.

 

