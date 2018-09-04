– The Sun News
DELTA NORTH

Delta North APC worried over plethora of guber aspirants

— 4th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairmen and secretaries of All Progressives Congress (APC) across the nine local government areas of Delta north senatorial district have reiterated their commitment to ensure that governorship flag bearer for the 2019 election emerges from the zone.

The party stakeholders are insisting that the only way to defeat incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to produce a candidate from the Anioma zone (Delta north) where Okowa also hails from.

At a meeting in Ogwashi-Uku which was attended by the senatorial leader, Hyacinth Enuha and senatorial chairman, Henry Onianwa, they said actualisation of an Anioma candidature will also maintain the unwritten Delta State charter of power rotation among the three senatorial districts.

READ ALSO: NYSC charges corps members on responsible leadership

At the moment, about five aspirants from the zone including Cairo Ojougboh, Victor Ochei, Pat Utomi, Leroy Edozien and Charles Nwadiani are going about consultations while Great Ogboru is the only aspirant from Delta central with Sunny Ofehe from Delta south also making consultation.

The Delta north APC leaders are said to be very worried on how to prune down the number of the aspirants to stand a brighter chance of securing the ticket of the party at the primary election.

Addressing the gathering, the party senatorial leader, Enuha warned on the danger of allowing the plethora of aspirants from the zone going into the primary individually, stressing that it has the potential of losing the ticket thereby endangering the brightest opportunity of winning Delta State in 2019 by failing to field an Anioma candidate.

Enuha further charged them to massively mobilise people at the grassroots for the party registration and membership drive in preparation for the direct primary at all levels as adopted by the national leadership of APC.

