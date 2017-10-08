The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m
8th October 2017 - Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme
8th October 2017 - Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari
8th October 2017 - Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators
8th October 2017 - Police in C/River rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect
8th October 2017 - Ibe Kachikwu: The interrogation of a pawn on a chess board
8th October 2017 - Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  
8th October 2017 - ICT University? Not Again!
8th October 2017 - God in the Affairs of Men: Spirituality and Good Governance in Nigeria (1)
8th October 2017 - Tea packaging
Home / National / Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

— 8th October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

LOCAL government chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State are to cough out a non-refundable fee of N1 million to obtain the party’s nomination forms.

Councillorship aspirants across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) will also pay the sum of N200, 000 for the nomination forms. 

  However, the nomination fees are not applicable to female aspirants, who will be allowed to contest the party’s primaries without paying a dime.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso, who disclosed these in Asaba, explained that the party decided to offer nomination forms free of charge to female aspirants in order to encourage women to seek elective positions at the third tier of government.

  He appealed to the party’s leadership at every local government level to reserve at least three councillorship slots for female aspirants to further encourage women participation in the election.

  Esiso, who addressed newsmen on the party’s timetable for the council elections slated for January 6, 2018, revealed that candidates to fly PDP flag would emerge this month.

  Insisting that there would be no imposition of candidates, Esiso said the party has already made internal arrangements to reduce the number of aspirants through consensus or mock primaries at the ward and local government levels.

  This, he explained, would greatly discourage rancorous primaries, saying the number of aspirants would have significantly dropped.

  “Mock primaries or/and consensus arrangement are geared towards reaching a common ground and avoiding unnecessary spending of money by aspirants. 

  “We have asked our leaders to harmonise in their various wards. But that does not stop anybody who is not satisfied with the outcome of such arrangement from obtaining nomination forms to contest the party’s primaries,” Esiso said.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

— 8th October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba LOCAL government chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State are to cough out a non-refundable fee of N1 million to obtain the party’s nomination forms. Councillorship aspirants across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) will also pay the sum of N200, 000 for the…

  • Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme

    — 8th October 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to do everything within his powers to provide decent and affordable shelter  for personnel of the force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

  • Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari

    — 8th October 2017

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen and Onyedika Agbedo The seeming tardiness by President Muhammadu Buhari in dealing with the raging feud between the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has elicited sharp reactions from a cross section of the Nigerian public. Concerned stakeholders, who spoke…

  • Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators

    — 8th October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba NOBEL Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has frowned at the practice of naming national institutions and infrastructure after leaders known to have committed grievous harm against humanity. Prof. Soyinka bared his mind in Asaba, Delta State capital, as a special guest of honour at the ceremony marking the 50th commemoration of Asaba Massacre with…

  • Police in C/River rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect

    — 8th October 2017

    The Police in Cross River have rescued one Mrs. Comfort Udoenwang, who was abducted on Oct. 2 by some gunmen. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, said the victim was released in the early hours of Saturday. Inuwa…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share