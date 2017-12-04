The Sun News
Delta LG poll: We’ll defeat PDP, APC – Accord Party

— 4th December 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Accord Party in Delta State has vowed to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) in the January 6, 2018 local government election.

Specifically, the party said it will clinch the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Isoko South council.

Chairman of the party in the locality, Iteveh Ekpokpobe told journalists after a strategic meeting with party faithful in Enhwe that the council is a done deal for Accord in Isoko South, stressing that the party is the only political party in the local government with tangible structures.

Iteveh said APC and PDP  lacked viable structures to win elections, even as he underscored the need for political parties to have physical structures at the grassroots before they can truly win elections at that level.

He said Accord Party is the delight of the people because it has a well articulated manifesto that would actualize the dreams and expectations of the electorate, simply coined ‘CASE’, noting that Accord is the party of the future as other parties are gradually becoming unpopular due to their persistent failure in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Iteveh explained that  CASE is an acronym that stands for Creating employment for youths through public private partnership; Agricultural revolution; Sustainable development through micro credit facilities for women; and Education standardization.

According to him, the party which is mostly manned by the youths has graduates occupying offices within the party structure to give it the flavor of a youth oriented party.

He said politicians are moving from one party to the other as a result of lack of ideologies, noting that parties are merely used as platforms to contest and win elections in the country.

Iteveh stressed that such is not obtainable in his party, which according to him, has a strongly defined philosophy that is pro-development oriented.

Lamenting the poor state of local governments in the country, he said that the leadership acumen of the party through the implementation of its manifesto would tackle the challenge of paucity of funds accruing to the local government, even as he said that development would be strengthened through harnessing the numerous benefits afforded by partnering with the private sector.

