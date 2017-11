Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is leading prominent members of his party, the PDP, on the flag-off of campaigns ahead of the council elections on January 6, 2018.

The campaign rally started at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA, where it will move to Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimilo North LGA before Asaba in Oshimili South LGA.

The party is returning the immediate past chairmen for Aniocha North and Oshimili North, Chuks Oseme and

Louis Ndukwe respectively, while Uche Azuka Osadebey will fly the party’s flag for Oshimili South.

The campaigns by the PDP are centred on what the party chairman in the state, Kingsley Esiso described as failure of the change agenda of the APC-federal government.

Details shortly