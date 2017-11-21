Delta LG poll: Lawmaker drums support for PDP

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The member representing Ukwuani constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Alphonsus Ojo, has urged his constituents to participate actively in the January 6, 2018, council election in the state by voting for his party, the PDP and its chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the area.

He said the locality is dominated by the PDP, and urged the people not to be distracted by the antics of few individuals whose activities are capable of slowing down the speed of progress in the state.

Ojo who made the appeal at Umutu where he briefed his constituents on his activities at the House in the past two years, enjoined his constituents to remain committed to the advancement of good governance in the state by their support to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his PDP-led administration in the state.

He noted that such commitment and support would guarantee more progress in the council area, saying that the PDP-led government had kept faith with its promises to Deltans.

The lawmaker said he had sponsored some bills, co-sponsored many and moved and supported several motions geared toward peace, unity and progress in Ukwuani local government area in particular and the state in general.

He told his constituents from the ten wards in the council area that several people orientated projects have been attracted to the local government area as a result of his commitment to enhancing quality of lives of the constituents.

Ojo who is the chairman, House Committee on Health, said all public secondary schools in Ukwuani have received one form of government intervention or the other, stressing that other sectors including health, environment, road infrastructure, employment and appointments into political offices have also received some boost.

While promising sustained quality representation of the people, the lawmaker commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other stakeholders in the Ukwuani development project for their commitment at raising standards in the council area.

Those who spoke on behalf of the constituents, commended the lawmaker for synergising with the state government to attract development to the area, and appealed for mor dividends of democracy as the only way to continue to support the PDP.