The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC
15th February 2018 - Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP
15th February 2018 - Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes
15th February 2018 - Our fears for 2019 polls – PDP chair, Uche Secondus
15th February 2018 - Truck crushes three persons to death in Plateau
15th February 2018 - Gombe commissioner bags N’ East integrity award
15th February 2018 - Normalise Black History Month In Nigerian universities, Kano VC Urges FG
15th February 2018 - Kaduna awaits Buhari ahead induction of Tsaigumi UAV
Home / National / Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

— 15th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to enhance supply of electricity to communities in the state.

Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Johnson Erijo, made the appeal in Benin when he led other members of the committee on an advocacy visit to the BEDC headquarters. He said power remained key to drive the development agenda of the State Government.

Erijo also said that BEDC was rendering crucial service to the development of the state and stressed the need for the company to improve on the services.

Accompanied by two other members of the committee, Dr. Alphonsus Ojo and Mrs. Orezi Esievo and the Delta State Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Newworld Safugha among others, Erijo said the Delta State government was faced with a lot of challenges doing business with BEDC and appealed that the issues be addressed.

The lawmaker pointed out the difficulty in obtaining approval for government sponsored projects and delay in commissioning BEDC approved electricity projects as well as the issue of metering and estimated billing system, stressing that they all come with their negative narratives.

Erijo also drew the attention of BEDC management to the fact that while some communities were faced with the problem of irregular and inadequate power supply, many are in Delta State are without light at all and appealed for restoration of power supply to the areas.

He said the visit was to seek better ways of sustainable good working relationship between Management and the Delta State House of Assembly as that would no doubt improve BEDC services to the people and government of Delta State for growth and development of the state.

Delta State Commissioner for Energy, Newworld Safugha, said the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was committed to developing all parts of the state, stressing that connecting all the communities to national grid would help fast track development in the state.

Safugha commended the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Power and Energy for collaborating with the ministry towards addressing issues of electricity challenge in the state.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, who commended the lawmakers for the visit, said there were many areas of collaboration between the company and the Delta State House of Assembly.

Mrs. Osibodu said among the BEDC’s four catchment states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, Delta State is regarded as closest and different as the state is host to many of its key facilities, but regretted that many of the electricity consumers in the state do not pay bills.

The BEDC Managing Director, who made power point presentations, on the scope of activities of BEDC, also enumerated other challenges including power thefts, vandalism, hostility, erection of structure under high tension lines, unauthorized connections, among others.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

— 15th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to enhance supply of electricity to communities in the state. Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Johnson Erijo, made the appeal in Benin when he led other members of the committee on an advocacy visit to…

  • Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme

    — 15th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba Rescue Watch, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Cooperatives, on Wednesday, distributed various empowerment materials to 448 youths and women who graduated from its skills acquisition scheme. Governor Darius Ishaku, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries,  charged them to utilise the items to achieve self reliance. Governor Ishaku…

  • AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airline Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented her crew from leaving the country following a breach of the Nigerian law. The AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to…

  • Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, gave startling revelations to the Senate when he informed the lawmakers that the Presidency ignored several warnings before the mass killing of his people by herdsmen. The governor said this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence. He…

  • Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes

    — 15th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday,  declared it would invoke the recently-passed Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb clashes between herdsmen and farmers, particularly in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state. Secretary to the State Government  (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, gave the declaration while briefing newsmen after a security meeting, held…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share