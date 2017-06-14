The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas
14th June 2017 - Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja
14th June 2017 - Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans during Diaspora Festival in Badagry
14th June 2017 - Eviction ultimatum: Don’t panic, FG reassures Igbo
14th June 2017 - Muslim rights group urges government to stop sponsoring Hajj pilgrims
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Senate mandates Buhari to present 2014 confab report to it for deliberations
14th June 2017 - Edo to generate 3000mw in 4 years
14th June 2017 - FG okays Digital Bridge Institute Enugu as ICT varsity campus
14th June 2017 - EFCC swears it won’t seal up The Sun
14th June 2017 - UN human rights chief warns states to respect rights in Qatar row
Home / National / Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas

Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas

— 14th June 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The lawmaker representing Ika South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Okoh, has vowed to ensure the inclusion of Ika nation into the Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Okoh’s earlier attempt to include Ika nation into the list of oil and gas producing areas met a brick wall at the floor of the House as members threw out his motion on the ground that the quantum produced in the area has not be linked to the Forcados Trunk Line.

Okoh told Daily Sun in Asaba that he would continue to represent his people and ensure that they were not short-changed in the scheme of things

“Pan Ocean Company is seriously exploring oil in Obiayima and other neighboring communities in Ika South. I sponsored a motion on the floor of the house for inclusion of Ika Nation as oil and gas producing area but it failed because what is being produced in the locality has not been linked to the Forcados Trunk Line.

“Once that is done the quantum of production will be known and will be used to calculate the benefits desirable to the area as oil and gas producing as in the case of others. Then I know my colleagues will support me and the law establishing DESOPADEC would be amended to include Ika nation,” Okoh said.

Okoh who recently defected from the Accord Party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he has attracted projects and empowerment to his constituency in the last two years.

“My defection from Accord Party which I came into the house in 2015 to PDP has helped a lot in providing the needed representation for my people. Before my defection, if I call meeting in my constituency some key persons will not attend for fear of being branded anti party.

“But now they all gather around me to discuss ways forward for Ika South, possibly due to the commendable performance of the PDP-led government in the state. When the governor came to the local government for commissioning of projects and town hall meeting, the reception was overwhelming which was evidence of the people preparedness to support him to victory come 2019,” Okoh maintained.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas

— 14th June 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The lawmaker representing Ika South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Okoh, has vowed to ensure the inclusion of Ika nation into the Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). Okoh’s earlier attempt to include Ika nation into the list of oil and gas…

Share

  • Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja

    — 14th June 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has expelled the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged abuse of the party’s constitution and procedure. The party in the state, in a statement signed by its secretary, Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu, the Yobe…

    Share

  • Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans during Diaspora Festival in Badagry

    — 14th June 2017

    The ‘Door-of-No-Return’ made popular during the transatlantic slave trade in Africa will become the ‘Door- of-Return’ during the Diaspora Festival slated for between Aug. 23, 2017 and Aug. 25, 2017 in Badagry. The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this at Alausa, Ikeja, during the unveiling of…

    Share

  • Eviction ultimatum: Don’t panic, FG reassures Igbo

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has, again, assured that there was no need to panic over the eviction noticed issued to Igbo living in the North. It said the series of meetings with stakeholders which began with foremost Leaders of thought from the Northern states, on Tuesday, and which continued with Igbo leaders,…

    Share

  • Muslim rights group urges government to stop sponsoring Hajj pilgrims

    — 14th June 2017

    Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an NGO, has advised the federal and state governments to stop sponsoring Muslims on hajj as it would be counterproductive on the long run. The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, said that Muslim Ummah should determine their destiny by taking care of their…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share