Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The lawmaker representing Ika South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Okoh, has vowed to ensure the inclusion of Ika nation into the Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Okoh’s earlier attempt to include Ika nation into the list of oil and gas producing areas met a brick wall at the floor of the House as members threw out his motion on the ground that the quantum produced in the area has not be linked to the Forcados Trunk Line.

Okoh told Daily Sun in Asaba that he would continue to represent his people and ensure that they were not short-changed in the scheme of things

“Pan Ocean Company is seriously exploring oil in Obiayima and other neighboring communities in Ika South. I sponsored a motion on the floor of the house for inclusion of Ika Nation as oil and gas producing area but it failed because what is being produced in the locality has not been linked to the Forcados Trunk Line.

“Once that is done the quantum of production will be known and will be used to calculate the benefits desirable to the area as oil and gas producing as in the case of others. Then I know my colleagues will support me and the law establishing DESOPADEC would be amended to include Ika nation,” Okoh said.

Okoh who recently defected from the Accord Party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he has attracted projects and empowerment to his constituency in the last two years.

“My defection from Accord Party which I came into the house in 2015 to PDP has helped a lot in providing the needed representation for my people. Before my defection, if I call meeting in my constituency some key persons will not attend for fear of being branded anti party.

“But now they all gather around me to discuss ways forward for Ika South, possibly due to the commendable performance of the PDP-led government in the state. When the governor came to the local government for commissioning of projects and town hall meeting, the reception was overwhelming which was evidence of the people preparedness to support him to victory come 2019,” Okoh maintained.