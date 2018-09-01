Delta KIDNAP GANG king rules from prison

Two warders of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Delta State Command, are currently wallowing in regret as they have learnt a little too late that those who consort with criminals usually pay a high price. The warders, DCIP Anthony Nketan, 55, and SPA Justice Oveto, 34, are currently facing prospects of serving time in prison if found guilty of the role they played in providing easy access for an inmate in the prison who reportedly went out on three occasions to hold meetings in a hotel room with members of his kidnap gang who thereafter went about wreaking havoc across Delta State.

Unfortunately for the warders, the bubble burst on their illicit activity as police detectives who had been on the trail of the gang caught them red-handed at the scene of the meeting.

Breaking Prisons protocol

The inmate, Stanley Erujere, 32, currently serving 21 years jail term in Okere Prisons, Warri, was arrested by police officers inside Omaks Hotel, situated at No. 40 Ginuwa road, Warri. With him was Oveto, the warder who escorted him from the prison to the hotel. The pair later indicted DCIP Nketan, as the man who provided them with the pass that facilitated their exit from the prison. Other infernal facts came to light. Erujere had been using his phone to make calls inside the prison yard to call and rally his gang members to plan series of kidnappings. With easy passage from his confinement facilitated by the wardens, he had been able to meet members of his gang to plan and execute kidnap operations. Each time Erujere went out, to the hotel and back to the prison yard, he rewarded Nketan and Oveto with N3,000 and N2,000 respectively. The kingpin had gone out of the prison yard three times to hold meetings with his gang at the hotel which culminated into three kidnappings in Warri and Asaba respectively before detectives busted the gang on June 22, 2018. READ ALSO: 4 SARS operatives dismissed for robbery, kidnapping, others Co-conspirator warders The indicted warder, SPA. Justice Oveto, a native of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, enlisted in the Nigeria Prisons Service and trained in Owerri, Imo State in 2010 before he was posted to Okere Prisons, Warri, Delta State. He told Saturday Sun: “Since June 25, 2018, myself and one of the inmates, Stanley Erujere had been going out of the prison yard in Warri together to Omaks Hotel, Warri. It was my boss. DCIP. Anthony A. Nketan who gave me pass permit and ordered me to follow the inmate to the hotel. “We had gone out of the prison yard three times. It was on the third occasion that detectives arrested us at the hotel. I thought the inmate, Stanley Erujere, was there to see his relatives. I did not know that he and his gang members were meeting and planning kidnap operations in the hotel. We usually spent two hours in the hotel before going back to the prison yard.” Oveto claimed: “My boss has been denying me since we were arrested. He knows everything, especially, how Stanley has been going out of the prison yard to relax himself in the hotel.” DCIP Anthony Nketan, on the other hand, tried to wash himself clean of the accusations. The 55-year-old who hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State told Saturday Sun he had no idea about what was going on.