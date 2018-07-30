– The Sun News
DELTA

Delta: I’ll correct PDP’s 20 years bad governance –PPA guber aspirant

— 30th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of Progressive Peoples Party (PPA), Dr. O’diakpo Obire, has vowed to rescue the oil-rich state from several years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which, according to him, has plunged the state into untold poverty.

Obire said if elected, his administration would banish poverty and bring about enduring prosperity, insisting that the present administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has failed in its much-touted ‘prosperity for all’ agenda.

On how he intends to achieve his aim, the PPA governorship aspirant said his administration will be a purposeful and an all-inclusive if elected as governor next year.

Speaking at the state secretariat of the party in Asaba at the weekend, Obire posited that Deltans had been subjected to poverty for too long, and that his administration will usher in sustainable development.

