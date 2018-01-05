Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

The leadership of Delta Ijaw All Progressive Congress (APC) has lamented the shortchanging of their people in the political appointment by the federal government and demanded for the immediate correction of the selective lopsidedness in the interest of the Ijaw nation.

Making the demand in a communiqué issued at the end of the leaders and stakeholders meeting held, in Warri, on Thursday, the body regretted that inspite of its commitment to the success of the party in the state none of their people was considered fit for an appointment.

The statement signed by 14 executive members of the group drawn from Six Local Government Areas, namely: Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, however absolved President Muhammadu Buhari and other party national leaders from the blame as they may not be aware of the ethnic geographical settings in the state.

The statement noted that, “at the inception of the present administration, leadership of the APC Delta State was directed to submit list of fifty (50) appointable party members on an equitable basis of two persons per Local Government Area without a recourse to the ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta APC”.

It listed that the, “Minister of State for Petroleum – Dr Ibe Kachikwu (Delta North – Igbo) Special Adviser to the President on Social Media Mrs Lauretta Onochie ( Delta North – Igbo) The Governor of Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefile (Delta North – Igbo) Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria Barr Osita Anthony Aboloma (Delta North – Igbo) and the Executive Director of Project (NDDC) Engr Samuel Ajogbe—– (Delta Central – Urhobo)”.

Others mentioned included, “Ambassador to Vietnam Mr Efeduma (Delta Central – Urhobo), Executive Director NEXIM Stella Okotete (Delta Central – Urhobo), Board Chairman, Nigerian French Language Village Prof Saliba Mukoro (Delta South – Isoko), NDDC Commissioner representing Delta State, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo (Delta South – Isoko), South South Representative FIRS Mr Joel Onowakpo (Delta South -Isoko)”.

“Executive Director Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority Mr Isaac Otuorimo (Delta South – Isoko), Executive Director Engineering, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Mr Benson Okwonu (Delta Central- Urhobo), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption Prof Itse Sagay (Delta South – Itsekiri),

“Chairman Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa State Prof Godwin Sogolo (Delta South – Isoko), Chairman Governing Council Federal University of Technology Yola, Mercy Almona Isei (Delta North – Igbo), Member Governing Council Federal University of Technology Minna Hon Halims Agoda (Delta Central – Urhobo, Chairman, National Social Fund Trust Chief Frank Kokori (Urhobo)”

“That as loyal party members, Delta Ijaw APC members waited patiently with the hope that this anomaly would be corrected. Our hopes were shattered with the recent release of appointments into 209 Federal Boards consisting of Chairmen and 1258 Board members contained the Federal Government Press Statement dated 29th December, 2017 with no single Delta Ijaw”.

“The meeting noted that this marginalization of the Delta Ijaw APC undermines their contribution to the economic development of the nation as well as their electoral value. The Delta Ijaw territory accounts for over 40% of crude oil and gas output of Delta State. On electoral value, we have 40 out of 87 electoral wards of the Delta South Senatorial District with the Isoko 24, Itsekiri 17 and Urhobo 6”.

“Also out of the ten (10) Federal Constituencies of Delta State, the Ijaws occupy two (2) namely Burutu and Bomadi/Patani and a third of Warri Federal Constituency”.

The meeting also held the view that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leadership are not aware of the real facts in the political equation of Delta State.

“That the Delta Ijaw APC has a large pool of very qualified members that can be appointed into any position of responsibility in the country and that in view of the above and in line with the principle of equity and fairness enshrined in the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress”.

It therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress to urgently address this monumental injustice by appointing Delta Ijaw APC members into various boards.

It noted that only a corrective action by the President and the National Leadership of the Party can assuage the very strong feeling of alienation in the Delta Ijaw APC family.

III.Passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress”.