From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has called on investors to explore and exploit opportunities in the natural gas deposits in the state to create jobs.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the call, on Thursday, in Asaba, while declaring open a one-day Virtual Gas-To-Power summit with the theme: ‘Enabling Nigeria Resource for Development’.

The summit was organised by Power Gas Nigeria and Cummise Power Generation Nigeria in partnership with the Delta State Investment Development Agency.

Details later…