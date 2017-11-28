The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development
28th November 2017 - Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term
28th November 2017 - Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC
28th November 2017 - Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman
28th November 2017 - Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC
28th November 2017 - Lagos emerges overall best in ICT devt.
28th November 2017 - Kidnappers of Lagos school children surrender arms
28th November 2017 - Polytechnic education in Nigeria endangered – Dutse, ASUP President
Home / Cover / National / Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

— 28th November 2017
From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
DELTA State Government on Tuesday warned the Arewa community not to oppose plans to redevelop the Cable Point, a slum in the state capital mostly inhabited by migrant Hausa/Fulani.
Arewa community had allegedly threatened to resist any attempt by the state government to demolish residential buildings, mosques and historical sites to pave way for the infrastructural transformation of the area.
Their threat followed the marking of houses apparently for demolition by Roxwood Nigeria Limited, a private developer working on behalf of the Delta State Capital Development Agency (DSCDA).
Besides, Managing Director of the firm, Chief Johnson Ukpaka alleged that not only that his life was under threat but his staff working on the project were no longer safe as threat messages of kidnap were received.
However, at a peace meeting with the Arewa community in Asaba, Director General of DSCDA, Chief Clement Ofuani warned them not to oppose government’s drive to redevelop the slum and that their opposition to redevelopment is wrong while their threat cannot hold water.
He said that nobody should give the development any ethnic slant as if it is targeted at a particular tribe and religion, revealing that there are Igbo, Igala, Hausa, Yoruba living at Cable Point and none of them that owns land there bought it in the name of their tribe or ethnic nationality.
“It is a very wrong step to take and that nobody should tell the state government that a slum should remain a slum in the capital city of a state in this country. You can’t have such in Abuja and anywhere else and be happy about it. What we should be saying is how our businesses and houses can be protected,” he said.
Ofuani who expressed displeasure for creating unnecessary tension in Asaba over the rumored plans that DSCDA has concluded plans to destroy Hausa quarters at Cable Point Area, said that the state government is not on any compulsory acquisition of land within Asaba.
While revealing that the state government will continue to encourage private sector developers to do their commercial transactions, he said historical sites will be protected to become tourist attractions.
Seriki of Arewa community, Babajero Ibrahim had alleged that the private developer was causing problems between them, Asaba community and the state government.
Speaking through Alhaji lbrahim Lawal, he said tempers rose when houses, mosques, cemeteries and others were marked for demolitions, warning that the process must stop
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

— 28th November 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Government on Tuesday warned the Arewa community not to oppose plans to redevelop the Cable Point, a slum in the state capital mostly inhabited by migrant Hausa/Fulani. Arewa community had allegedly threatened to resist any attempt by the state government to demolish residential buildings, mosques and historical sites to…

  • Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

    — 28th November 2017

    Uhuru Kenyatta was officially sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya. According to local media, thousands of Kenyatta’s supporters and several heads of state attended Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place at a stadium in the country’s capital. But outside the venue, police reportedly used tear gas to stop crowds of people trying to…

  • Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. Madam Alhassan is a known loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. She, however, declined comment on Atiku’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister met with Buhari after she, alongside other cabinet members, attended the…

  • Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara

    — 28th November 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State , on Tuesday, swore-in 16 newly elected local government chairmen in the state with a pledge to work harder and closer with the local government councils and their new chief executives to find a sustainable solution to salary crisis at the local government level. Speaking…

  • Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman

    — 28th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The crisis in the Ondo State the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems not to abate yet as a faction of the party comprising eminent leaders Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Kekemeke. Kekemeke was suspended by the State Working Committee…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share