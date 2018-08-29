– The Sun News
army brigade

Delta Govt to establish Army Brigade in Asaba

— 29th August 2018

NAN

The Delta Government says an Army Brigade would soon be established in the state capital, Asaba.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that it was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba.

Ukah said that the council approved the purchase of a landed property to fast track the establishment of the brigade.

According to the commissioner, the decision to purchase an existing property, as opposed to erecting a new structure, is to facilitate the establishment of the Army Brigade.

READ ALSO Information Minister calls for sustained campaign on birth registration

He said that the Brigade would be located at Kilometre 2, Anwai-Illah Road, opposite the Government House.

“With the brigade in place, security in Asaba and environs will be beefed up to ensure safety of lives and property,’’ Ukah said.

He also said that the council approved the Delta State Economic and Fiscal Update, a Fiscal Strategy Paper and a Budget Policy Framework, 2019-2021.

“With this approval, the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, can now present the 2019 budget to the State House of Assembly in September, with a view to getting the budget passed by January 2019,’’ he said.

Ukah said that the council also approved the construction of an access road from the NPA Expressway by former Protea Hotel in Warri to the Warri refinery.

